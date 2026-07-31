CICC Hosts Inaugural Embark Salon in Hong Kong, Launches International Asset Custody Offering

HONG KONG, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 30, China International Capital Corporation (CICC) hosted the inaugural “Embark Salon” in Hong Kong, in collaboration with the Chinese Overseas Private Funds Association (COPFA) and the Hong Kong Limited Partnership Fund Association (HKLPA). Titled “Setting Sail Overseas: Exploring the Future of USD Funds,” the event brought together approximately 150 representatives from asset managers, institutional investors and professional services firms.



Chinese companies, institutions and individuals are facing significant opportunities to expand globally. Chinese asset managers can use Hong Kong as a strategic hub - offering their investment expertise to global allocators seeking exposure to China, while gaining valuable experience in serving Chinese capital as it seeks diversified global allocation. Through Project Embark, CICC aims to partner with leading Chinese managers on their international growth journey, leveraging its role as a bridge between China and global markets to help bring Chinese investment expertise to the broader international stage.



The CICC Embark Salon series is designed as a dedicated professional platform for the asset management industry, bringing together institutional investors, asset managers, and professional service providers. The series aims to foster dialogue on the international growth of Chinese asset managers, global asset allocation trends, and the development of the cross-border asset management ecosystem, sharing industry insights and practical experience to strengthen collaboration between onshore and offshore market participants. Taking the occasion of the Embark Salon, CICC officially launched its international asset custody offering.



In a subsequent keynote session, CICC Chief Economist Miao Yanliang shared his academic perspectives and forward‑looking observations on "Global Monetary Order Restructuring and Asset Allocation." He noted that the global monetary order is undergoing a profound transformation, with the traditional “safe-asset” status of the Dollar facing increased scrutiny amid evolving market dynamics. A shift toward a more diversified monetary system could create opportunities for the Renminbi to play a greater international role and may structurally enhance the appeal of Chinese assets.



The event featured three panel discussions: “Global Asset Allocation in a Multipolar World”; “Chinese Quantitative Managers Going Global: From Exporting Strategies to Building Global Firms”; and “Emerging Trends in the Formation and Operation of USD Funds in Hong Kong.” Senior representatives from asset management firms, accounting and law firms – both from China and overseas - shared their perspectives, drawing on industry trends and practical experience.



The inaugural Embark Salon facilitated in-depth exchanges and cooperation among onshore and offshore market participants. Through discussions on market trends, investment strategies, fund services and operational frameworks, participants explored the opportunities and pathways for Chinese asset managers growing globally – underscoring the Salon’s role as a long-term platform for cross-border industry collaboration.

About CICC

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 601995.SH, 3908.HK) was founded in 1995. Our experience in professional services includes leading several prominent transactions, reflecting our close involvement in China’s economic reform and development. Our vision is to become a first-class investment bank with international competitiveness. Our extensive network and cross-border business practices have enabled us to offer high-quality, value-added financial services to a diversified client base. This includes a full-service and balanced business model that offers investment banking, equities, FICC (Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities), asset management, private equity and wealth management services, all of which draw on our comprehensive research and technology capability. Headquartered in Beijing, the Group has over 200 securities business offices in China, and established subsidiaries or branches in places including Hong Kong SAR, New York, London, Singapore, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Ho Chi Minh City and Dubai. As an investment bank with Chinese roots and an international reach, we are committed to providing first-rate financial services to both our Chinese and global clients to help them achieve their goals.