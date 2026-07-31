Regarding announced rate of return on regulated asset base

AB KN Energies (hereinafter – the Company) informs that National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – NERC) has published updated data for the natural gas sector for calculation of weighted average cost of capital, i. e. rate of return on investments of regulated activities (hereinafter – WACC). According to NERC data, the WACC calculated for the Company in 2027 will be 6.24 percent (6.39* percent in 2026). NERC, in determining the upper limit for liquefied natural gas regasification revenues for the Company for 2027, applied the forecasted regulated asset base (RAB) of EUR 161.5 million.

The determined rate of return on investments ensures a stable cash flow of regulated activities, which has a positive impact on the Company’s long-term financial result.

*2026 WACC was adjusted in accordance with the amendment to the Law on Corporate Income Tax of the Republic of Lithuania, as from 1 January 2026 the corporate income tax rate is 17 percent.





Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772