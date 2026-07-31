Jackery Marks Official Canadian Market Entry with HomePower Series for Home Backup and Outdoor Adventures





OTTAWA, Ontario, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery, a global leader in portable power and solar generators, today announced its official entry into the Canadian market with the launch of the HomePower 2000 Plus v2 and HomePower 1000 v2, the first products in its HomePower Series to debut in Canada. The HomePower Series is designed to serve as both a reliable, high-performance home backup system and a portable power solution for outdoor lifestyles. Whether preparing for emergencies or exploring the outdoors, it gives Canadians dependable power wherever they need it most.

Designed for Canada's New Energy Reality

Following its U.S. launch last month, the Jackery HomePower Series is bringing its “Power Out, Jackery On” promise through Jackery’s official entry into Canada. Against this backdrop, Jackery, a global leader in portable power and solar generators trusted for both outdoor adventures and home backup power, now offers Canadians an affordable path to energy independence through a quieter, cleaner, and simpler alternative to traditional gas generators.





With on average 7000 fires occurring each year, accounting for 2.7 million hectares burned, and with no signs of declines, wildfires continue to threaten communities across Canada. In fact, the latest wildfire season has seen more than 900 fires burn approximately 28,000 square kilometres across Canada. As a result, power grids are coming under growing strain from rising energy demand, aging infrastructure, and higher electricity costs and investing in reliable backup power that is built to last is becoming increasingly important for Canadian households.

Whether it's ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for remote workers, a portable on-the-go power solution for multi-day treks in the Rockies, or providing families with peace of mind during unexpected outages, the new lineup is designed to keep essential devices and appliances running when it matters most. Built for today's evolving energy landscape, it delivers reliable backup power while offering the flexibility to suit a wide range of budgets, homes, energy needs and active lifestyles.





In fact, Jackery's official entry into Canada also introduces localized customer service and warranty support. Canadian customers will receive a standard three-year warranty, along with an additional two years of extended coverage, providing dependable long-term support and helping maximize the value of their investment in a home energy solution.

“Recognizing the growing demand for reliable, yet flexible home energy solutions across Canada, the HomePower Series serves as the cornerstone of Jackery's official debut in the market. The launch of the HomePower 2000 Plus v2 and HomePower 1000 v2 marks the beginning of an expanding portfolio of power solutions that we will bring to Canadian households. While the HomePower Series is equally at home on camping trips and weekend getaways, it also serves as a dependable home backup solution as more families recognize the importance of reliable power in an increasingly unpredictable energy landscape,” said Steven Wang, Vice President of Americas & ANZ at Jackery. “Alongside this growing portfolio, Canadian customers will also benefit from our 3+2 warranty, ensuring lasting performance and value from their HomePower systems.”

The Tailored Resilience of Jackery's Tiered HomePower Lineup

Jackery's HomePower lineup delivers the dependable capacity and flexibility households need across a wide range of everyday and emergency scenarios. With each model designed to address a distinct set of real-world energy needs while also serving as a portable outdoor power solution, the lineup gives consumers a practical and flexible way to prepare for increasingly frequent power disruptions.

HomePower 2000 Plus v2: Multi-Appliance Protection with Accessible Expandability





Designed for households seeking greater energy preparedness without a major investment, HomePower 2000 Plus v2 delivers an easy and affordable introduction to home backup power with plug-and-play expandability. Delivering up to 12kWh of expandable capacity from a 2kWh starting point, the system makes scaling energy storage simple. Just stack an additional battery, plug it in, and it's ready to use. The seamless implementation adds a tangible sense of security to a living space, maintaining operation of critical devices like lights, refrigerators, and air conditioners as well as digital entertainment to make blackouts more tolerable.





HomePower 2000 Plus v2 delivers a commanding 2400W rated output with 4800W peak surge capacity, with user-programmable Jackery Priority Routing™ fueling the most important devices longest as remaining charge drops. Even before adding expansion batteries, the 2048Wh baseline capacity can accommodate a typical refrigerator for 48 hours or an air conditioner for 2.5 hours, delivering potentially lifesaving power continuity in extreme weather. Engineering advancements have also made this version 21 pounds lighter than its predecessor, making it significantly easier to place and move around the home. When disconnected from the grid, HomePower 2000 Plus v2 supports up to 800W of solar input, achieving a full recharge in under three hours. It’s the ideal stepping stone for families retaking control of their home electricity while striving for maximum value and future flexibility.

HomePower 1000 v2: Unstoppable Connectivity in an Increasingly Digital World





As AI agents take on a growing share of daily work, uninterrupted power is becoming increasingly important. Remote professionals can't afford for their computers to suddenly shut down mid-task or go offline for extended periods of time when automated workflows are running. HomePower 1000 v2's 3kV of built-in surge protection keeps modems, routers, and other sensitive devices safe when electrical storms threaten to damage electronics through voltage spikes. Where a standard UPS buys users just enough time to save active work, HomePower 1000 v2’s 1024Wh capacity and 1500W output can drive a laptop 114 times longer, for up to 57 additional hours of productivity. Its sub-10ms switchover capability means neither users nor their devices will notice when grid power cuts out.

As an outage wears on and the battery continues draining, Jackery Priority Routing™ disconnects non-essentials first and leaves more capacity for the most critical devices. Based on refined LiFePO4 chemistry, HomePower 1000 v2’s battery reaches a full charge in just 50 minutes and promises a working lifespan of at least 6,000 cycles or over 16 years. It doesn’t just power most home electronics through blackouts, it outlasts most actual devices.

A Vision for Modern Energy Autonomy in the Home

To combat an increasingly unstable grid, Jackery delivers extended backup runtimes through expandable battery configurations and intelligent Jackery Priority Routing™. Engineered for high-capacity output, select HomePower models support 240V power to seamlessly run heavy, high-draw appliances, such as refrigerators, water heaters, and sump pumps, ensuring daily life continues uninterrupted during a blackout. Long-term reliability remains a core pillar of the design: the entire HomePower lineup features an ultra-durable battery architecture that delivers 6,000 cycles for a 16-year lifespan, matching the longevity of standard household appliances.

From aging infrastructure to increasingly frequent extreme weather, today's energy landscape is becoming less predictable. Coupled with today’s dependence on always-on connectivity, reliable backup power has become a necessity rather than an option. When the grid goes down, Jackery turns on. By making versatile home battery systems simple and accessible, Jackery is bringing energy resilience into the mainstream.

HomePower Series Pricing & Availability

The new HomePower Series will be available for sale in Canada on July 31, 2026 through Jackery's official website and Amazon. Pricing is as follows:

HomePower 1000 v2 retails for CAD $1199, but available at launch will be available for a limited time for only CAD $699 (42% OFF).

HomePower 2000 Plus v2 retails for CAD $2599, and at launch will be available for a limited time for only CAD $1599 (38%OFF).

Product one-pagers and high-resolution imagery are available here.

For more information about Jackery, including additional information on HomePower Series, please visit https://ca.jackery.com/.

For enquiries, please contact:

Jackery

Rachel Stotts - rachel.stotts@jackery.com

ABOUT JACKERY

Since 2012, Jackery has made clean energy feel like home. By redefining the consumer relationship with electricity, Jackery solar generators have turned power from a distant utility into a personal resource. That’s bringing true energy independence home: the security of knowing your life will run uninterrupted, you’ll always be ready, and power will never be a worry. Whether it’s fueling outdoor adventures or securing the household against a faulty grid, Jackery has made power personal—and personal power possible. Over 150,000 five-star reviews tell the story: When the power goes out, people think of Jackery first. Ultimately, Jackery operates on a foundational belief: No matter where you are, you should have reliable power, connection, comfort, and safety—and you should always feel at home.

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