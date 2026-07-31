She's Back! Fabletics and Keke Palmer Unveil a New Do-It-All Collection for Every Version of You

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics , the world's most fashionable, high-performance activewear brand, unveils its second collection in partnership with celebrated actress, singer and TV personality Keke Palmer. Building on the success of their debut collaboration earlier this year, the second Fabletics x Keke Palmer collection brings Keke's playful perspective to elevated everyday style, blending fashion and function through bold prints, on-trend silhouettes and fresh takes on everyday dressing.

Inspired by the many roles Palmer takes on, the collection features a mix of activewear and lifestyle pieces designed for effortless layering to seamlessly move from one moment to the next. Whether heading to Pilates, the office or school pickup, these mix-and-match essentials deliver style, comfort and confidence throughout the day.

“This collection is a true reflection of who I am and how I live my life,” said Palmer. “Between my career, being a mom and making time for my wellness routine, I'm always looking for pieces that let me do it all without sacrificing style or comfort, and Fabletics helps me do exactly that. With this collection, I hope women who are constantly on the go, just like I am, feel confident knowing they can look good, feel good and take on whatever the day brings.”

Featuring 27 pieces, including accessories, the Fabletics x Keke Palmer collection channels Palmer's unmistakable confidence with polished yet playful styles. The wide-ranging assortment features updated fall fashion staples like the Cropped Trench Jacket and matching Easy-Twill Oversized Blazer and Pleated Bermuda Shorts , as well as versatile new bottoms including the Pull-On Barrel Pant , High-Rise Barrel Jean , On-the-Go Classic Mini Skirt , and Fabletics' signature Define PowerHold High-Waisted Leggings in bold new prints.

“There's an undeniable relatability to how Keke moves through life, juggling work, wellness, motherhood and everything in between, just like so many women today,” said Kate Williams, Fabletics' Vice President of Women's Design. “This second collection was designed with them in mind, creating easy wardrobe staples that feel current, work as hard as they do and make it effortless to look put together.”

The Fabletics x Keke Palmer collection is size-inclusive, with available sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, and prices will range from $14.95 to $149.95 USD. Starting today, July 31, the pieces will be available for purchase online and in Fabletics stores nationwide.

To learn more, or to stay in the loop on future news, follow @Fabletics on Instagram.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand*, fusing style-centric design with cutting-edge technology to deliver fashionable, high-performance active lifewear at an accessible price. Powered by its proprietary Fashion OS tech platform and an innovative VIP membership program, Fabletics offers a uniquely personalized shopping experience to its more than 3 million active customers. The brand has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every aspect of daily life—championing confidence, inclusivity, and self-expression for everyone and every body. Fabletics collections are available online in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and in person at more than 125 state-of-the-art retail stores globally.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

Media Contact:

press@fabletics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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