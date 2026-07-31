Rose Hill Life Sciences and Control Z Sign Letter of Intent to Advance Clinically Structured Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy for PTSD

BOSTON, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rose Hill Life Sciences ("Rose Hill" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing psychedelic therapeutics for neurological and psychiatric conditions, announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Control Z , a Massachusetts healthcare public benefit corporation redefining psychedelic care through a holistic medical model, to advance a structured, clinically grounded psilocybin-assisted therapy program for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) through Rose Hill’s Psychedelic Therapeutic Intervention (PTI)™ program.

Post-traumatic stress disorder affects an estimated 13 million Americans annually, with current pharmacological and psychotherapeutic options leaving a substantial proportion of patients without adequate relief. The condition imposes significant individual, social, and economic burdens, and the medical community has increasingly looked to novel mechanisms of action to expand available treatment options.

Upon receiving state approval and licensing, the collaboration will position both organizations among the first to deliver a fully regulated, medically supervised psychedelic therapy program in the state using Rose Hill’s PTI clinical framework.

The collaboration unites Rose Hill's scientific and regulatory infrastructure with Control Z's advanced bio-psycho-social care delivery model. Control Z's approach integrates medically guided psychedelic sessions with biotherapeutics, physical training, nutrition, breathwork, and mindfulness; a multi-modal framework that complements Rose Hill's emphasis on pharmaceutical-grade quality, structured therapeutic protocols, and responsible development. PTI builds on an earlier iteration of this model that Rose Hill has already delivered through a veteran retreat in Jamaica — combining preparation, a supervised psilocybin experience, and structured integration — operational experience that now informs PTI's clinical framework, safety systems, and U.S. implementation approach.

“This agreement reflects our conviction that meaningful outcomes in psychedelic medicine require more than a compound,” said Jama Pitman, CEO of Rose Hill Life Sciences. “They require a rigorously validated protocol, a disciplined clinical environment, and a delivery partner committed to the same standards of care. Control Z shares that commitment, and together we intend to demonstrate what responsible, scalable psychedelic-assisted therapy can look like at the clinical level.”

“Control Z was built on the belief that psychedelic care, done properly, demands the same scientific discipline as any other advanced medicine,” said Colin Beatty, CEO and co-founder of Control Z. “Partnering with Rose Hill gives us a protocol grounded in that principle and a pathway to bring genuinely clinical-grade psilocybin-assisted therapy to the Massachusetts patients — many of them veterans and first responders — who have been failed by conventional treatment.”

The Control Z collaboration advances Rose Hill’s PTI program for PTSD, one of four active clinical-stage development efforts. The company’s lead program — conducted in exclusive partnership with Johns Hopkins University — represents the world’s first clinical trial investigating psilocybin for post-stroke motor recovery, targeting a $46 billion market with no current psychedelic competition. Rose Hill’s pipeline also includes programs in depression and autism spectrum disorder.

Psilocybin-assisted therapy has emerged as one of the most actively studied investigational approaches across multiple psychiatric indications. Direct evidence for psilocybin specifically in PTSD remains early-stage, comprising small, open-label, and feasibility-focused studies that support continued development rather than established efficacy. Psilocybin remains an investigational compound and is not approved by the FDA for the treatment of PTSD or any other indication outside of regulated research settings.

"As a psychiatrist at the VA Boston Healthcare System, I see firsthand how many veterans are living with PTSD that have not responded to any available treatment. This partnership represents exactly the kind of clinically leading-edge, medically grounded approach that this population deserves — and has been waiting for." said Dr. Edwin Raffi, Control Z’s Chief Medical Officer.

The LOI between Control Z and Rose Hill supports the strategy of building delivery partnerships that extend clinical infrastructure into regulated markets, creating pathways from research to patient access grounded in pharmaceutical-grade quality and evidence-based protocol design, consistent with Rose Hill's staged approach to evaluating feasibility, safety, and outcomes before advancing efficacy claims.

About Rose Hill Life Sciences:



Rose Hill Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing psilocybin-based therapeutics for neurological and psychiatric conditions. The Company holds an exclusive worldwide license with Johns Hopkins University supporting the world's first clinical trial investigating psilocybin for post-stroke motor recovery, and maintains active research collaborations across four clinical programs targeting stroke recovery, depression, autism spectrum disorder, and PTSD. Rose Hill's vertically integrated operations — spanning cultivation and extraction in Jamaica, formulation and manufacturing, and clinical development partnerships across the United States and Canada — support pharmaceutical-grade quality, supply chain control, and scientific rigor from source to patient. As the world's inaugural legal exporter of psilocybin, Rose Hill is committed to advancing evidence-based treatments and setting new standards for safety, efficacy, and responsible development in psychedelic medicine. For more information, visit rosehill.life . Rose Hill Life Sciences is wholly owned by Rose Hill Health Holdings LLC.

About Control Z

Control Z is an advanced psychedelic mental health and physical resilience treatment company delivering personalized, comprehensive bio-psycho-social care pathways designed to promote deep healing, mental resilience, and sustainable transformation. Control Z integrates medically guided psychedelic sessions with cutting-edge biotherapeutics, physical training, health diagnostics, nutrition, breathwork, and mindfulness in a licensed medical facility setting. For more information, visit www.controlzhealth.com .