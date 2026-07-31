Navajo Law Enforcement Partners with Flock to Bring License Plate Reader Technology to the Navajo Nation in an Effort to Strengthen Public Safety

Atlanta, GA, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock, a leading public safety technology platform with more than 12,000 customers, has partnered with the Navajo Nation to deploy its license plate reader (LPR) cameras in support of the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation (NDCI) and the Navajo Nation Police Department (NNPD).

"When we launched Flock, our goal was to help make communities safer everywhere, especially in places that have been underserved for far too long," said Garrett Langley, founder and CEO of Flock. "The Navajo Nation faces some of the most difficult public safety challenges in the country, and we're proud to stand with the NDCI and NNPD to help close that gap."

The Navajo Nation is the largest land area held by an Indigenous Nation – spanning more than 27,000 square miles across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah – and one of the hardest to police. With roughly one officer per 1,000 residents, many officers respond to calls from more than 100 miles away, and response times can exceed an hour.

These gaps compound a crisis that already disproportionately affects Indigenous communities. Indigenous women are murdered at up to 10 times the national average. In 2024, more than 10,000 Native American people were reported missing – just over half of them women.

LPR cameras give criminal investigators and patrol officers investigative leads even when they can't be physically on the scene, capturing vehicle and license plate data that can help identify suspects, locate missing persons, and close cases across the Navajo Nation's vast landscape.

Nationwide, Flock's technology has supported more than one million criminal investigations and incidents in 2025, contributing to an estimated 20% of crimes solved in jurisdictions where it's deployed. It has helped reunite more than 10,000 missing people with their loved ones each year.

“It’ll benefit our department by helping us identify suspect vehicles in our open active investigations, whether that may be drug smuggling, child abductions, missing persons, homicides, and more,” said a Navajo Criminal Investigator. “Flock will assist us by being our eyes in the community and help get dangerous subjects in custody as we navigate the shortage of manpower on the reservation. It is simply an added tool for us.”

Flock's LPR cameras capture point-in-time images of vehicles and license plates in public view – not the people inside them, and the technology does not use facial recognition. Agencies own and control their data, and access is limited to authorized users. By default, license plate reader data is automatically deleted after 30 days. Every search requires a documented reason and creates a permanent audit trail.

The system is designed as an investigative lead tool for specific, active law enforcement cases, not for general surveillance. Data cannot be used for immigration enforcement, personal use, or any purpose that invades individual privacy or falls outside a legitimate investigation. To enhance community trust, Flock, the NDCI, and NNPD will launch a public transparency portal, giving even further visibility into how the system is used.

Tampering with or damaging tangible property of the Navajo Nation is a criminal offense under Title 17 of the Navajo Nation Code.

To learn more about Flock, visit www.flocksafety.com.

About Flock

Flock is the leading safety technology platform, helping communities thrive by taking a proactive approach to crime prevention and security. Our end-to-end hardware and software suite unites cities, law enforcement, businesses, schools, and neighborhoods in a nationwide public-private safety network. Flock helped reunite more than 10,000 missing people with their loved ones in 2025 and is trusted by more than 12,000 customers to deliver real-time intelligence while upholding the highest standards of privacy, data integrity, and responsible innovation. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.

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