Endra opens in New York, San Francisco, and London to break the engineering bottleneck holding up construction

Stockholm, Sweden, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every building eventually runs into the same constraint: the engineering capacity required to make it real. As the world races to build data centers, electrify infrastructure, and meet net-zero demands by 2030, the bottleneck is becoming impossible to ignore. Endra was built to remove it.

Endra, the Stockholm-based AI company, today announced its expansion into the United States and the United Kingdom, with a North American headquarters in New York, a West Coast office in San Francisco, and an UK office in London. The expansion follows Endra's $50 million Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz earlier this year and sets the stage for Epoch, the company's launch event in Las Vegas this September.





Endra founders Anton Juric, Niklas Lindgren, David Rydberg, Gustav Hammarlund.

The constraint inside every major building project

MEP engineering sits behind every major building project. Engineers calculate loads and flows, size systems, place thousands of devices, route cabling, ductwork, and piping, coordinate across disciplines, and produce the documentation contractors price and build from. When MEP slips, the whole project slips.

The pressure on that workflow is accelerating. Data centers, hospitals, electrified buildings, dense urban developments, and net-zero mandates all add engineering complexity. At the same time, the industry is facing a shortage of qualified MEP engineers and cannot train new engineers fast enough to keep up. Endra's view is that engineering firms do not need another drafting tool. They need a way to scale their expertise.

What Endra is building

Endra is a purpose-built AI platform for MEP engineering, built for enterprise consultancies. The platform ingests standard building model files, integrates with BIM tools like Revit, and reconstructs each building in a detailed 3D environment. From there, it automates system design, device placement, routing, model generation, and compliance-ready documentation across 3D and 2D deliverables. A code-compliant electrical design for a 500,000-square-foot commercial building that traditionally takes around two months can be completed in less than a day.

A new phase of global expansion

The US is now the centerpiece of Endra's growth strategy. Co-Founder and President Anton Juric is leading the company's US go-to-market expansion. Endra is already in active engagement with engineering consultancies across the country, including several of the world's largest engineering firms.

"Having spent the past year in discussions with the largest design firms in the world, one thing has become clear: the shift to AI-native engineering is underway," said Anton Juric, Co-Founder and President of Endra. "The firms that move first will have more capacity, faster timelines, and a new way to scale their expertise. The US is the largest construction market in the world, and we are building there in person because enterprise trust is won in the room."

In parallel, Endra is deepening its presence in the United Kingdom. Its London office serves major engineering consultancies and acts as a strategic hub for enterprise customers across Europe and the Middle East. The company is actively hiring across engineering, sales, and customer success in New York, San Francisco, and London, pacing toward 100 employees globally as it scales its offices over the next twelve months. Open roles are listed at endra.ai/careers.

Winning the US and UK is as much an engineering challenge as a commercial one. Hadla Bergman, who joined Endra from Swedish autonomous freight pioneer Einride, is one of the world-class engineers making the platform native to these markets — local codes, standards, and design workflows — and will work hand in hand with the new teams, first and foremost in the US.

"From my perspective, having been part of Einride's mission to reinvent how the world moves goods — electric, autonomous, and software-driven — I learned that world-changing technology is built by great developers with a relentless focus on winning," said Hadla Bergman, Product Engineer at Endra. "Buildings are an even bigger canvas. At Endra we are bringing that same ambition to how the world's buildings are designed — and truly changing one of the largest industries on the planet."

What comes next: Epoch

The expansion sets the stage for Epoch, taking place in Las Vegas on September 14, 2026. At Epoch, Endra will bring together leading engineers and innovators to unveil its electrical module and set out its vision for AI-native MEP engineering, with speakers including chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov. More information is available at endra.ai/epoch.

"Epoch is the biggest step forward in our product's history," said Niklas Lindgren, CEO and Co-Founder of Endra. "The industry has spent twenty-five years waiting for software that understands the actual engineering work. That wait is ending."

Endra's ambition is to make MEP engineering the place where the future of construction begins. The company is building toward a world where every major building is designed with the speed, precision, and intelligence the next era of infrastructure will demand.

Media images can be found here.

About Endra

Endra is an AI-powered design platform for MEP engineering, enabling engineering consultancies to automate and accelerate the design of building systems. Founded in Stockholm, Endra is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and serves enterprise engineering consultancies across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Learn more at https://www.endra.ai/