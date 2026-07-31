Former First Baptist Medical Center Acquired By St Raphael Health - Dallas

DALLAS, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Raphael Health, LLC announced today that its affiliate, St. Raphael Health - Dallas, recently acquired substantially all of the assets of the former First Baptist Medical Center in Dallas. The facility now operates as St. Raphael Health - Dallas under new ownership and management.

The change marks a fresh start for the Dallas hospital and the people it serves. St Raphael Health - Dallas will focus on creating a hospital experience that is easier to understand and navigate for all stakeholders through clear communication and responsive follow-up.

St Raphael Health - Dallas brings an experienced healthcare team and a hands-on approach to hospital leadership. The acquisition represents the first step in building a Texas hospital platform focused on delivering long-term growth, exceptional care with an emphasis on steady operations, physician alignment and practical support for care teams.

"This is a new beginning for the hospital," said Don Vickers, CEO of St Raphael Health - Dallas. "We want people to know there is a dedicated team at St Raphael Health - Dallas ready to listen, respond, and help them identify the right next step."

The hospital includes 5 surgical operating rooms, 14 inpatient rooms, including 4 spacious family suites, and 4 intensive care unit (ICU) rooms. The facility combines a modern design with a calm, comfortable, and personal environment for patients during a difficult time.

For Dallas families and the surgical community, the priority is clear: ensure the hospital is accessible, welcoming, and easier to navigate. Whether someone is supporting a loved one, preparing for care, or looking for the right hospital contact, St Raphael Health - Dallas wants to make it easy for them to feel informed and connected to someone who can help.

For physicians, St Raphael Health - Dallas focuses on practical conversations around access, scheduling, handoffs, and service-line coordination. For workers' compensation and legal teams, the hospital aims to make it easier to reach the right contact for information and follow-up.

"Our priority is to make the hospital feel organized, responsive, and human," added Vickers. "That means stronger systems behind the scenes, but it also means people should know how to engage with us and feel comfortable reaching out if they need anything."

Patients remain free to choose the provider, hospital, or care setting that is right for them. The open-door approach at St Raphael Health - Dallas centers on reliable information, stronger communication, and clear connection points for anyone who may want to work with the hospital.

Anyone with questions about St Raphael Health - Dallas may contact the organization using the information below.

About St Raphael Health - Dallas

St Raphael Health - Dallas is a physician-owned Dallas hospital providing surgical and inpatient hospital services in a modern, patient-centered care environment. St Raphael Health - Dallas is focused on clear communication, practical coordination, and a more welcoming experience for patients, families, surgeons, physicians, workers’ compensation professionals, legal representatives, and care teams.

About Saint Raphael Health, LLC

Saint Raphael Health, LLC is establishing a focused hospital platform across Texas. The organization brings together healthcare operators, physicians, and experienced business leaders to support hospitals through steady leadership, practical operations, stronger communication, and long-term growth.

Media and Information Contact

Don Vickers

CEO

St Raphael Health - Dallas

Email: infodallas@srh.health

Phone: +1 (469) 329-3700

Website: srh.health