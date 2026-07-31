GROWNSY Launches “Babies Gotta Eat!” to Recognize the Different Ways Families Feed

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROWNSY today announced the launch of “Babies Gotta Eat!”, a National Breastfeeding Month campaign recognizing the different ways families feed their babies. While breastfeeding remains important for many families, real-life feeding may include direct breastfeeding, pumping, combination feeding, formula, or moving between approaches as needs change.





Recognizing Different Feeding Paths

Feeding rarely follows one fixed path. Each approach brings different questions, from latch and milk supply to pumping, preparation, night feeds and caregiver handoffs. Rather than offering a single standard answer, “Babies Gotta Eat!” connects families with guidance tailored to their current feeding needs.

“Feeding needs can change with a baby, a parent, and everyday life,” said Yvonne, CEO of GROWNSY. “We want families to feel seen and supported with guidance that meets them where they are.”

This reflects GROWNSY’s Space to Grow philosophy: giving families more room to learn, adjust and grow together.

Real Families, Real Feeding Experiences

At the center of the campaign are videos featuring families sharing how their feeding journeys evolved alongside their babies' needs, their own bodies, and the realities of everyday family life.

Rather than presenting one “ideal” feeding journey, these videos create space for parents to speak honestly about the decisions and adjustments behind how they feed their babies.

One standout is the heartwarming story of Erica ( @glamputee ), The Adaptive Mom. Erica shares what it's like being an amputee mom — from how she cares for her baby, to the adaptations and routines she's developed to make feeding work for her family, to her biggest concerns about feeding her baby and more.

Support That Adapts With Families

Throughout August, GROWNSY will release Feeding Your Baby, Your Way, a free expert-informed guide covering common questions across different feeding experiences.

Developed with professional input from lactation experts Kristen Hunter, IBCLC, RDN, and Ashley Robinson, DrPH, IBCLC, the campaign's resources include in-depth guides covering breastfeeding basics, milk supply and signs your baby is getting enough (plus red flags that may warrant a call to your pediatrician), combination feeding, formula safety, bottle-feeding basics, building an everyday pumping routine, milk storage, caregiver handoff, and feeding on the go.

The campaign will also include a parent quiz, expert conversations and educational articles designed to help families find information relevant to their current needs. Families can access these resources by visiting GROWNSY’s Feeding Support Hub at www.grownsy.com.

GROWNSY is collaborating with FOLX Health to bring greater visibility to experiences less often represented in mainstream feeding resources, including induced lactation and chestfeeding among some non-gestational and LGBTQIA+ parents.

Together, these resources turn the campaign’s recognition of different feeding experiences into support families can understand and use.

Explore “Babies Gotta Eat!”

“Babies Gotta Eat!” and its free parent resources will be available beginning August 1, 2026, at:

https://grownsy.com/pages/breast-feeding

Additional family stories, expert content and campaign updates will be shared throughout August on GROWNSY’s social channels.

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY creates thoughtful baby care solutions designed to reduce everyday friction and give families more space to grow. Through practical, family-centered design, its products support feeding, hygiene and early childhood care.

Guided by its brand promise, “Grow Smart. Made Easy.”, GROWNSY helps parents approach everyday care with greater ease and confidence.

Media Contact

GROWNSY PR Team

pr@grownsy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5ff19c0-37e4-43c0-ba2c-8a2056e1df90