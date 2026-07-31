RELM INSURANCE APPOINTS TIMOTHY POWELL TO LEAD ASIA PACIFIC EXPANSION

Sydney, Australia , July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relm Insurance (‘Relm’), the leading insurer focused on emerging industries, today announced the appointment of Timothy Powell as Head of Asia Pacific and Global Head of Underwriting Performance. The appointment marks Relm’s first dedicated leadership presence in Asia Pacific region and marks the beginning of the company’s planned regional expansion.

Powell will be based in Sydney and will lead Relm's expansion across Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, with opportunities in New Zealand, Southeast Asia and mainland China as natural extensions of that footprint over time.

Relm's appetite and underwriting approach in Asia Pacific will mirror the approach that has found success in Bermuda, MENA, the UK, the US. Innovative industries and the companies pushing them forward across digital assets and web3, the space economy, fintech, artificial intelligence, alternative therapeutics and others will take precedent. This will bring informed and dedicated capacity to a region that is currently underserved.

Powell joins Relm after holding senior underwriting leadership roles with global insurers including Everest and Zurich, where he led Financial Lines and Cyber portfolios across multiple markets. He returns to Australia after several years in London, bringing extensive underwriting expertise and established broker relationships across the Asia Pacific region.

"Relm has established a clear value proposition supporting emerging industries and advanced technology risk, and I see a significant opportunity to bring that expertise closer to brokers across Asia Pacific”, said Powell. “I'm looking forward to reconnecting with brokers and clients across Australia and the wider region and partnering as their specialist insurance provider to support the development of emerging markets in the region.”

“We are thrilled that someone of Tim's experience and leadership caliber has joined us,” said Shane Doyle, Relm’s Chief Underwriting Officer. “He brings deep underwriting expertise, strong relationships across the market, and a practical understanding of what it takes to build a business. Tim will be tasked with continuing to ensure we are delivering above market ROEs and empowering our talented underwriters to find solutions that few other markets can deliver. Also, as we establish our presence in Asia Pacific, he's the right person to lead that next phase of growth."

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ABOUT RELM INSURANCE

The Relm Insurance group of companies comprises Relm Insurance Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled specialty insurance carrier supporting emerging industries and next-generation technologies, and its affiliates. Relm Insurance was launched in 2019 to address the scarcity of insurance capacity available to high-growth markets and plays an active role in bolstering the resilience of innovative industries.

Relm's unrivaled industry expertise and solutions-driven track record make it a highly sought-after risk partner for businesses and institutions operating at the forefront of various industries including web3, digital assets, AI, biotech, and the space economy. Relm Insurance Ltd. has earned a Financial Stability Rating of ‘A, Exceptional’ from Demotech.

Visit: www.relminsurance.com for more information.