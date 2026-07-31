ModelOp to Present “The AI Factory” with Manulife at Ai4 2026: How Frictionless AI Governance Powers Faster, Safer AI Delivery

PARK CITY, Utah, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp , the Enterprise AI Delivery Platform for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations, today announced its participation in Ai4 2026. ModelOp will showcase its latest AI Delivery innovations and present a session, “The AI Factory: How Frictionless AI Governance Powers Faster, Safer AI Delivery,” featuring ModelOp CEO Dave Trier and Shone Mousseiri, Head of Enterprise AI Validation and Governance at Manulife.

The session will explore how enterprises can industrialize AI delivery by embedding governance throughout the delivery process so speed and safety reinforce—rather than compete with—one another.

Join ModelOp at Ai4 2026 - August 4–6 at The Venetian Las Vegas

Session: The AI Factory: How Frictionless AI Governance Powers Faster, Safer AI Delivery

The AI Factory: How Frictionless AI Governance Powers Faster, Safer AI Delivery When: Tuesday, August 4, 2026, 11:55 a.m.–12:15 p.m. PDT

Tuesday, August 4, 2026, 11:55 a.m.–12:15 p.m. PDT Track: Oversight: AI ROI

Oversight: AI ROI Booth: 1515, The Venetian Las Vegas





“Enterprises don't have an AI innovation problem anymore, they have an AI delivery problem,” said Dave Trier , CEO of ModelOp. “The companies that win will be those that can deliver AI into business usage repeatedly, safely and at scale. Governance and speed are not opposites. When governance is built into the delivery process instead of bolted on at the end, the safest way to build AI becomes the fastest way, too.”



The centerpiece of the session is the AI Factory, an operating model for AI delivery. Facing surging AI demand across every function, the approach shifts an organization from validating one use case at a time to a repeatable, pattern-driven system:

Research teams define reusable patterns and pre-approved building blocks.

define reusable patterns and pre-approved building blocks. Development teams adapt those patterns to specific business needs.

adapt those patterns to specific business needs. Validation runs quality control, with feedback loops that make every future build better.





Mousseiri frames the discipline the way a Formula 1 team approaches its car: challenge every requirement, shave friction everywhere—but never cut a single corner on safety or governance. The result is a system built for volume: more throughput, faster time-to-value, better reuse, and high-quality AI at scale.

The session also will explore the culture change required to scale AI delivery, aligning teams around business use cases and faster time-to-value. The discussion reflects a broader shift among highly regulated enterprises toward using a single operating layer—like ModelOp—that sits above MLOps, GRC, ITSM and data management to unify all AI assets, automate the AI lifecycle with embedded governance, and generate operational intelligence across ML, GenAI, agentic AI and vendor AI.



ModelOp’s presence at Ai4 builds on a landmark year, including:

The launch of the ModelOp AI Delivery Engine (MADE™)

Publication of its 2026 AI Governance Benchmark Report and its analysis of the emerging “AI Value Illusion”

and its analysis of the emerging “AI Value Illusion” Recognition as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Governance Platforms

Partnership and integration with Kong to enforce governance and policies at AI runtime.





Visit https://www.modelop.com/ai4-2026-meeting-request to schedule a meeting with ModelOp during Ai4 2026.

About ModelOp

ModelOp is an AI Delivery Platform for enterprise AI leaders: an Enterprise AI command center and system of record that powers workflows and generates operational intelligence in one operating layer to industrialize ML, GenAI, Agentic AI and vendor AI above MLOps, GRC, ITSM and data management. Used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world — including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, healthcare organizations, defense, manufacturing, and global CPG companies — ModelOp is interoperable and sits above existing AI tech stacks, connecting and extending those investments without replacing them. It enables the world's enterprises to accelerate AI from idea to production and deliver AI rapidly, safely, and profitably.

Forrester and IDC recognized ModelOp for its end-to-end AI lifecycle management and governance capabilities. It has also been recognized with multiple awards, including the “Best AI Governance Software Award” from Netty Awards; Business Intelligence Group's “Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award”; and the Diamond Award for “Responsible AI Platform” in the Pinnacle Awards for Artificial Intelligence. Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn or visit https://www.modelop.com/ to learn more or schedule a demo.



Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms, Lauren Kornutick, Sumit Agarwal, Priya Sundararaman, Nader Henein, Brandon Medford, June 2026.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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