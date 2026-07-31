Ally Medical Emergency Room's Record-Breaking Pet Supply Donation Drive Returns Bigger Than Ever This August

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ally Medical Emergency Room announced the return of its annual Pet Supply Donation Drive, running Aug. 1 through Aug. 31. For the first time, the drive will benefit shelter animals in three major Texas areas, with donations supporting Austin Pets Alive! , Dallas Pets Alive! and Houston Pets Alive! .

Community members in the greater Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas are encouraged to drop off pet supplies at any of Ally Medical ER's 12 locations throughout the month. Accepted items include:

Dry and canned dog and cat food (unopened)

Pet toys

Treats and chews

Blankets and towels

Collars, leashes and harnesses

Cat litter

Food and water bowls



Last year, Ally Medical ER's Austin-area locations collected more than 6,000 items for Austin Pets Alive!, surpassing the previous year's total and supporting hundreds of animals in need across the community. This year, with even more communities taking part, Ally Medical ER hopes to top last year's total.



"There is nothing better than seeing our communities come together for a cause like this," said Lyndsay Bredahl, Marketing Outreach Manager at Ally Medical ER. "Every toy, blanket and bag of food dropped off at one of our locations makes a real difference for an animal in need. We are so grateful to our neighbors for showing up year after year, and we cannot wait to see what we accomplish together this August."

Ally Medical ER launched its annual Pet Supply Donation Drive in 2024, partnering exclusively with Austin Pets Alive!. As the company continues to grow in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas, Ally Medical ER is proud to extend the drive to Dallas Pets Alive! and Houston Pets Alive!, which share the same mission of helping animals find loving homes through no-kill sheltering and rescue.

"Watching this drive grow year after year has been one of the great joys of our work in the community," said Artie Abello, co-founder of Ally Medical ER and Austin Pets Alive! board member. "Expanding to Dallas and Houston means thousands more dogs and cats will get the food, comfort and care they need while they wait for their forever homes. That is something worth celebrating."

Donations are accepted 24/7 at all Ally Medical ER locations. To find the nearest location, visit allymedical.com .

About Ally Medical Emergency Room

Ally Medical Emergency Room operates freestanding emergency facilities across Texas that are owned and led by local, board-certified physicians. Open 24/7, 365 days a year with little to no wait times, every location is equipped with a full radiology suite, on-site pharmacy, and in-house laboratory for rapid diagnostic results. Committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care with less waiting and more personal attention, Ally Medical ER’s patient-first model empowers medical teams to act quickly, treat effectively, and create a welcoming environment for patients and families — all in pursuit of their mission to deliver exemplary experiences to patients, team members, and the communities they serve. With more than 20,000 five-star Google reviews across Texas, Ally Medical ER is one of the most trusted names in emergency care in the state.

Media Contact

Ally Medical Emergency Room

media@allymedical.com

allymedical.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72c295ce-3708-4346-8120-f09465c1e7a7