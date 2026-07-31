Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of EquipmentShare.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT); Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD); New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) (f/k/a New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC)); and Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EQUIPMENTSHARE.COM, INC. (NASDAQ: EQPT) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating potential claims on behalf of current shareholders of EquipmentShare.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) who purchased shares on or shortly after the Company’s January 23, 2026 IPO.

What is This Investigation About? This investigation concerns allegations that certain officers and directors may have breached their fiduciary duties by failing to adequately oversee related-party transactions, corporate disclosures, internal controls, and conflicts of interest.

If you are a current EquipmentShare.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) shareholder who has held shares since on or shortly after the Company’s January 23, 2026 IPO, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/equipmentshare-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, EquipmentShare.com (NASDAQ: EQPT) issued a Registration Statement in connection with its January 2026 initial public offering, together with subsequent SEC filings, in which the Company failed to disclose the full extent of related-party transactions involving entities allegedly affiliated with the Company's founders and inaccurately represented that certain related-party arrangements would be terminated or substantially reduced before the IPO.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current EquipmentShare (NASDAQ: EQPT) shareholder who has held shares since on or around the Company’s January 23, 2026 IPO, and would like to discuss this investigation, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/equipmentshare-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #EquipmentShare #EQPT $EQPT

INSULET CORPORATION (NASDAQ: PODD):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) shares prior to February 21, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/insulet-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

What Is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Insulet’s manufacturing controls and procedures were defective; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable heightened risk that one or more Insulet products would be found to be in violation of applicable safety regulations and/or pose a risk of injury; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on March 12, 2026, when Insulet disclosed that it had “initiated a voluntary Medical Device Correction for specific lots of Omnipod® 5 Pods after identifying a manufacturing issue through its ongoing product monitoring.” Then, on May 26, 2026, Insulet disclosed the “initat[ion]” of another “voluntary Medical Device Correction” (the “May 2026 MDC”), this time “for specific lots of Omnipod® 5, Omnipod Dash®, and Omnipod® Insulin Management System (Omnipod Eros) Pods due to a manufacturing issue, identified through ongoing product monitoring, that could result in insulin under-delivery.”

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) shares prior to February 21, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/insulet-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #Insulet, #PODD $PODD

NEW ERA ENERGY & DIGITAL, INC. (NASDAQ: NUAI) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC)).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether New Era and certain of its officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

If you purchased New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC)), on or shortly after the Company’s December 9, 2024 IPO, and continue to hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newera-shareholder-investigation-2/ contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI), through certain of its officers, allegedly made false and misleading statements concerning the Company’s Texas Critical Data Centers project, permitting progress, environmental liabilities, and related-party oil and gas transactions. The complaint alleges that New Era overstated its progress in obtaining regulatory permits and advancing its purported flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project, while publicly touting “tangible progress across all fronts including engineering, permitting, regulatory filings, and land expansion.” According to the complaint, the Company also represented to investors that it was making substantial progress toward a large-scale AI and high-performance computing data center campus in West Texas. It is alleged that that New Era’s AI pivot was largely a “fantasy,” and that despite Company representations regarding permitting progress, “no applications have even been submitted” for required construction and environmental permits. It is further alleged that a substantial number of New Era’s gas wells had been acquired from bankrupt entities tied to Company insiders and accused management of engaging in financial practices designed to enrich insiders while avoiding environmental cleanup obligations.

On December 29, 2025, reports emerged that the New Mexico Attorney General had filed suit against New Era, its subsidiary Solis Partners, LLC, and Company CEO Everett Willard Gray II, alleging a “fraudulent oil-and-gas scheme” involving self-dealing transactions, shell entities, and strategic bankruptcies designed to evade plugging and remediation obligations for inactive wells. According to that complaint, the alleged scheme involved transferring wells among affiliated entities while leaving environmental liabilities behind in bankruptcy proceedings.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased or otherwise acquired New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC)), on or shortly after its December 9, 2024 IPO, and continue to hold shares today, you can seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newera-shareholder-investigation-2/, email Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. #NewEraEnergy #NUAI $NUAI #NewEnergyHelium #NEHC $NEHC

PLANET FITNESS, INC. (NYSE: PLNT):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT).

What is The Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), shares prior to November 6, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/plnt-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. Alternatively, if you purchased Planet Fitness shares between November 6, 2025, and May 6, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

What is Alleged? It is alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements regarding Planet Fitness’ national rollout of an increase to its Black Card membership tier pricing and touting the ability to continue the prior year’s marketing campaign. Defendants relied upon expected membership volume growth and rate increases to present an overly rosy three-year growth algorithm. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s brand health, its “We Are All Strong on This Planet” marketing messaging, and its purportedly resilient high-value, low-price (“HVLP”) subscription business model. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Planet Fitness’ customer acquisition and marketing metrics. Notably, the Company’s updated marketing messaging was failing to resonate with, and was actively intimidating, its core target demographic of fitness beginners and casual gym-goers. As a result, Planet Fitness was experiencing a significant headwind in net member joins during its peak first-quarter sign-up period that rendered its previously issued fiscal 2026 guidance and long-term financial targets unachievable. Instead, Planet Fitness would be required to restructure its marketing strategy, losing the gains they praised from continuing the same marketing campaign, and entirely halt the planned Black Card price increase which sale projections were premised upon. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Planet Fitness’ securities at artificially inflated prices.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), shares prior to November 6, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/plnt-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Planet Fitness shares between November 6, 2025, and May 6, 2026, you can participate in the class action. #PlanetFitness #PLNT $PLNT

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com