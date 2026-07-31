SaaS Demand Generation Spend Analysis Report Highlights Precision-Led Marketing Strategies as Global SaaS Market Set to Reach USD 600–650 Billion by 2030

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leading B2B demand generation company, has recently published its latest SaaS Demand Generation Spend Analysis Report, providing an in-depth look at how SaaS organizations are reshaping their demand generation investments to improve efficiency, lead quality, and measurable business outcomes. Based on an analysis of current market trends and buyer engagement patterns, the report highlights how leading SaaS companies are prioritizing high-performing channels, first-party data strategies, and accountable marketing programs to maximize return on investment in an increasingly competitive landscape.

According to this SaaS Demand Generation Spend Analysis Report, the global SaaS market was valued at approximately USD 310–330 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 600–650 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12–14%. Market expansion is being driven by the adoption of cloud services in enterprises, native AI software platforms, vertical SaaS offerings, and the gradual replacement of on-premise legacy software systems with subscription-based software systems.

Market Growth is Driven by Product-Led Growth, AI Adoption, and Revenue-Focused Marketing Strategies

Generation of demand has grown to become one of the most important investment priorities for software companies as enterprise buyers conduct almost 70% of their purchase process prior to connecting with vendors. There is more budget allocation for product-led growth (PLG), account-based marketing (ABM), artificial intelligence (AI) driven personalization, original research and intent-based marketing to increase pipeline quality and decrease customer acquisition costs.

This report highlights why product led growth (PLG) companies consistently outperform traditional sales led organizations. Their ability to acquire and retain customers with lower sales and marketing investment results in a lower customer acquisition cost (CAC) and faster payback periods. As AI continues to transform B2B marketing, capabilities such as predictive account scoring, AI driven demand generation, and personalized engagement are helping organizations further improve conversion rates, accelerate sales cycles, and increase overall marketing efficiency.

The findings also demonstrate the growing value of original research, proprietary benchmark reports, and community-driven engagement as demand generation strategies. These assets help organizations establish thought leadership, strengthen organic visibility, and attract highly qualified inbound leads at a significantly lower cost than traditional content marketing approaches.





Segmentation Analysis:

By Marketing Investment Intensity

Marketing investment typically declines as SaaS companies mature. Early-stage companies spend 40%-60% of revenue on sales and marketing, compared to 25%-40% for growth stage companies and 18%-28% for scale-stage organizations.

Public SaaS companies typically invest 12%-22% of revenue, while product led growth (PLG) companies are the most efficient, operating at just 10%-20% through lower customer acquisition costs and product driven growth.

By Marketing Budget Allocation

Paid digital demand generation remains the largest area of marketing investment, accounting for 25%-35% of total marketing budgets as organizations prioritize intent driven campaigns over broad awareness initiatives.

Content marketing, SEO, and thought leadership represent 15%-25% of spend, with original research and benchmark reports consistently generating the highest quality leads.

Event and field marketing account for 10%-20% of budgets, while partner marketing continues to grow, representing 8%-15%. Marketing technology, including AI powered personalization, ABM platforms, and intent data solutions, typically accounts for another 8%-12% of total marketing investment.

By Demand Generation Strategy

Account-Based Marketing has become the go-to choice of enterprise demand generation as it allows organizations to connect with more people in target accounts, as well as improve pipeline quality and accelerate the enterprise sales cycle.

Product-led growth (PLG) continues to gain momentum through free trials, freemium models, product qualified leads, and self service onboarding that reduce acquisition costs and accelerate adoption.

Content-driven demand generation has also become a high value investment for enterprises, with original research, benchmark reports, executive webinars, and industry thought leadership helping drive engagement and qualified demand.





Regional Insights:

North America continues to dominate the global SaaS market, accounting for about 45-50% of total SaaS expenditures across the globe. The USA is still the most advanced ecosystem in terms of the use of the software-as-a-service solution, with sophisticated enterprise buyers, large committees involved in purchase decisions, greater marketing efforts on a per-account basis, and fierce competition between more than 15,000 SaaS providers.

Europe represents 20%-25% of global SaaS consumption, driven by GDPR compliance requirements, digital transformation initiatives, and increased investment across the UK, Germany, and the Nordics. Marketing strategies in the region prioritize trust, compliance, and credibility to build customer confidence.

The Asia-Pacific region is the most rapidly developing regional SaaS market, experiencing an 18%-22% CAGR. The increasing digital transformation of enterprises in India, Southeast Asia, Japan, and South Korea keeps boosting SaaS use and pushing SaaS providers to adopt Product-Led Growth, localization techniques, and digital customer acquisition.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa together make up less than 10% of SaaS revenue globally but continue offering substantial growth potential due to growing cloud adoption and the rising availability of SaaS products to Small and Medium-sized enterprises.

Competitive Landscape & Leading Players:

The global SaaS market is increasingly shaped by competition among platform providers, product led growth (PLG) companies, AI first innovators, and vertical SaaS vendors. While product innovation remains essential, demand generation has become a key competitive advantage, with category authority, ecosystem relationships, analyst influence, and customer advocacy playing an equally important role in market success.

Leading SaaS and technology providers, including Salesforce, Microsoft, ServiceNow, HubSpot, Atlassian, Workday, SAP, Datadog, GitHub, GitLab, and other category leaders, are increasingly investing in AI-powered marketing, community engagement, original research, and ecosystem-driven demand generation to strengthen market leadership and accelerate growth.

Brand credibility that comes with platform leadership ensures a relatively low cost of acquiring new customers, whereas PLG companies benefit from self-service adoption, trial periods, and product-qualified leads to scale marketing channels without significant expenditures. Companies with an inherent nature of artificial intelligence make it easier for them to disrupt existing demand generation approaches through thought leadership, developer community, original research, and personalized offers.

The study further highlights the growing importance of market credibility in SaaS buying decisions. Analyst recognition from firms such as Gartner, strong positions on platforms like G2, customer advocacy, and strategic cloud marketplace partnerships increasingly influence vendor selection and help organizations build trust with prospective buyers.

Emerging SaaS Demand Generation Trends Shaping Marketing Investment:

Some of the emerging SaaS demand generation trends reshaping how companies create and capture demand include:

Artificial Intelligence: AI is becoming a critical component of modern marketing strategies, enabling predictive account scoring, personalized content experiences, campaign optimization, and conversational engagement. These capabilities help organizations improve buyer engagement, increase efficiency, and optimize marketing performance.

AI is becoming a critical component of modern marketing strategies, enabling predictive account scoring, personalized content experiences, campaign optimization, and conversational engagement. These capabilities help organizations improve buyer engagement, increase efficiency, and optimize marketing performance. Product-Led Growth: Companies are accelerating PLG strategies through free trials, product qualified leads, automated onboarding, and product activation to improve conversion and reduce reliance on outbound sales.

Companies are accelerating PLG strategies through free trials, product qualified leads, automated onboarding, and product activation to improve conversion and reduce reliance on outbound sales. Content Investment: Original research, benchmark reports, and executive thought leadership are becoming high value demand generation assets by driving stronger engagement and more qualified leads.

Original research, benchmark reports, and executive thought leadership are becoming high value demand generation assets by driving stronger engagement and more qualified leads. Community-Driven Demand Generation: LinkedIn communities, G2 reviews, industry forums, Slack groups, and advocacy programs help reduce acquisition costs while increasing buyer trust.





Key Findings of the Report:

PLG offers substantial advantages in terms of low customer acquisition costs and fast CAC paybacks compared to a sales-led approach to demand generation.

Intent-based account-based marketing has evolved into an essential component of enterprise SaaS pipeline creation.

Lead quality, revenue contribution, and deal velocity have taken the place of lead quantity as the key metrics for marketing success in this field.

Benchmarking research produces better-quality inbound leads compared to content marketing.

Community-driven demand generation and peer validation continue to decrease costs and increase conversion rates of enterprises.

Personalization, predictive targeting, and automation driven by AI technologies have become essential components of SaaS demand generation.

SaaS demand generation trends such as artificial intelligence, product-led growth, content investment, and community-driven demand generation are shaping marketing investment.

such as artificial intelligence, product-led growth, content investment, and community-driven demand generation are shaping marketing investment. Marketing budgets need to be larger for the U.S. enterprise companies due to complicated buying committees.





Download the Full Research Report for Free

SAAS Demand Generation Spend Analysis Report



Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SAAS DEMAND GENERATION INVESTMENT BENCHMARKS: It allows firms to assess marketing and sales spends throughout different SaaS growth phases, PLG firms, enterprise software firms, and publicly traded SaaS firms while determining effective spending strategies.

It allows firms to assess marketing and sales spends throughout different SaaS growth phases, PLG firms, enterprise software firms, and publicly traded SaaS firms while determining effective spending strategies. PRODUCT-LED GROWTH & SALES EFFICIENCY ANALYSIS: Evaluates PLG vs. Sales led companies across customer acquisition cost, CAC payback, pipeline generation, marketing efficiency, and revenue performance.

Evaluates PLG vs. Sales led companies across customer acquisition cost, CAC payback, pipeline generation, marketing efficiency, and revenue performance. ACCOUNT-BASED MARKETING & PIPELINE ACCELERATION INSIGHTS : Examines how leading SaaS companies leverage intent data, multi-threaded engagement, AI-driven targeting, and sales and marketing alignment to improve pipeline quality and accelerate revenue growth.

: Examines how leading SaaS companies leverage intent data, multi-threaded engagement, AI-driven targeting, and sales and marketing alignment to improve pipeline quality and accelerate revenue growth. AI-POWERED DEMAND GENERATION PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS : Examines the impact of predictive account scoring, personalization, marketing automation, conversational AI and intelligent campaign optimization on marketing performance and customer acquisition.

: Examines the impact of predictive account scoring, personalization, marketing automation, conversational AI and intelligent campaign optimization on marketing performance and customer acquisition. U.S. SAAS MARKET ENTRY & COMPETITOR INTELLIGENCE : Helps organizations to gain an understanding of the enterprise buyer journey, marketing competition levels, analyst influence requirements based on country regulatory compliance needs resulting in market entry and go-to-market strategy as needed to win large SaaS markets.

: Helps organizations to gain an understanding of the enterprise buyer journey, marketing competition levels, analyst influence requirements based on country regulatory compliance needs resulting in market entry and go-to-market strategy as needed to win large SaaS markets. PARTNER ECOSYSTEM & CATEGORY AUTHORITY ASSESSMENT: Explores the impact of cloud marketplaces, strategic technology alliances, analyst recognition and recommendations, customer references/quotes, peer review platforms, and ecosystem marketing on credibility formation, acceleration of demand creation cycles, as well as competitive positioning.





About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based demand generation company redefines how businesses worldwide are connecting with their most valuable buyers. With access to more than 110 million first-party contacts, verified content engagement (VCE), zero-outsourcing, human verification, and privacy-compliant outreach, Vereigen Media supports hundreds of top B2B brands across technology, IT, SaaS, media, and other industries. By combining intelligent data strategies with human expertise, Vereigen Media delivers leads that perform better than traditional lead generation methods, helping organizations generate meaningful engagement, build trust, and drive measurable outcomes.

Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh, Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

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