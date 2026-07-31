Globex Reports Strong Exploration Results from Option and Royalty Partners

TORONTO, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US, “Globex”) is pleased to announce strong exploration news from our partners: Antimony Resources Corp., Emperor Metals Inc. and Renforth Resources Inc.

Antimony Resources have an option on the Globex’s Bald Mountain antimony and gold property in New Brunswick where they have announced significant drill results. Emperor has an option on the Globex’s 50 % owned Duquesne West gold property in Quebec where they announced more positive drilling results. Globex holds a 3% Gross Metal Royalty (GMR) on Renforth’s Parbec gold project where Renforth have announced significant gold and silver surface rock channel sample results.

Highlights from Antimony Resources Drill Results on the Bald Hill Antimony – Gold Property (See Table 1, Exhibit 1)

High-grade values included 11.41% Antimony over 1.55 metres in drill hole BH 26-14 within the Main Zone . Mineralization in this hole averaged 2.78 % Antimony over 11.3 metres. Gold is associated with the stibnite mineralization and averages 0.41 g/t gold over the same 11.3 metres with sections over 1 g/t Au.

. Drill holes completed into the Central Zone intersected antimony bearing stibnite below surface trenches with antimony bearing stibnite.

In six holes into the Central Zone, breccia containing stibnite was identified.

The drill holes reported here are intersecting mineralization at depths of 100-150 metres below surface.

Multiple zones of mineralization are found in the drill holes such as BHC-26-03 intersecting three zones of breccia hosted stibnite over a core length of 35 metres.

Intersections on the Bald Hill Property released by Antimony Resources are intersection widths. True width is approximately 75% of the intersection width.





Highlights from Emperors Drill Results on the Duquesne West Gold Property (See exhibit 2)

21.3 metres grading 3.0 g/t gold at 45 metres vertically in hole DQ26-43.

at 45 metres vertically in hole DQ26-43. 27.9 metres grading 0.5 g/t gold in hole DQ26-31.

in hole DQ26-31. 14.8 metres grading 0.9 g/t gold in hole DQ26-09.

in hole DQ26-09. Emperor has now reported 31 of 66 holes drilled this year.

35% of the total sample assays have been reported for the completed drilling program which included 20,000 metres of new drilling and 8,000 metres of historical core resampling.

With more than 135,000 metres of drilling completed on the Duquesne West project to-date, the results represent a significant step towards Emperor’s objective of advancing to a Preliminary Economic Assessment in the near term.





Highlights from Renforth’s Surface Channel Sampling Results on the Parbec Gold Property (see Exhibit 3)

Channel 51- 2.97 g/t gold over 10.2 metres including silver sub intervals of 2.48 g/t Silver over 2 m, 1.93 g/t Ag over 1 m and 4.42 g/t Silver over 1.75 m.

Channel 58 – 8.02 g/t gold over 2.55 m including 28.77 g/t gold and 3.6 g/t Silver over 0.6 m.

The Parbec property is contiguous to Agnico Eagle’s East Amphi Gold Mine property and on strike to the NW of the large Open pit Malartic Gold Mine in the Malartic area of Quebec.

Renforth have commenced a drill program to undercut Channel 51 and 58.





Results from Antimony Resources at the Bald Hill Property in New Brunswick.

Note that details on the results reported by Antimony Resources may be found by clicking here in their July 30, 2026, press release.

Table 1. Average Assay Results for Samples Recently Completed in BH-26-14, Main Zone Bald Hill

BH-26-14 Summary of Assays From (m) To (m) Length (m) SB (%) Au g/t 127.35 138.45 11.30 2.78 0.41 Including 132.00 133.55 1.55 11.41 0.8 and 161.80 163.65 1.85 3.15 and 165.35 168.00 2.65 7.48

Exhibit 1. Location of Drill Holes and Trenches at the Central Zone, Bald Hill. Note the proximity to the Southern extent of the Main Zone.





Results from Emperor at the Duquesne West Property

Note that details on the results reported by Emperor may be found by clicking here in their July 29, 2026, press release.

Exhibit 2. Conceptual Open Pit for Duquesne West property, looking Northwest, showing the recent drill results in red.





Results from Renforth at the Parbec Property

Note that details on the results reported by Renforth may be found by clicking here in their July 30, 2026, press release.

Exhibit 3. Location of the Renforth Parbec Property Relative to operating Mines in the region.





David Christie, P.Geo., President and COO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under Ni 43-101, prepared the information that forms the basis of this written disclosure utilizing the information in Antimony Resource’s, Emperor’s and Renforth’s press releases dated July 30th, 29th and 30th , 2026 respectively.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: David Christie, P.Geo.

President and COO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Except as may be required by such laws, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”) does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results could differ materially from Globex’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. Numerous risk factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Globex’s annual information form for the 2025 fiscal year filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com. Globex cautions readers that such risks are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Globex or that Globex currently deems to be immaterial may have a material adverse effect on Globex’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, Globex cautions investors and others against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of future results or for any other purpose. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

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