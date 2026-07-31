Wink Expands Its Creative Toolkit With AI Enhancement and Video Cleanup





SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wink , one of the AI-powered product brands belonging to Meitu, today announced the expansion of its creative toolkit, bringing together AI video enhancement, AI image enhancement, video editing, and content cleanup into a connected workflow that helps users improve and prepare visual content for publishing. Instead of switching between multiple editing applications, users can enhance photos and videos, refine their edits, and remove unwanted visual elements within a single platform.

Designed for creators, small businesses, ecommerce sellers, marketers, and everyday users, Wink makes it easier to improve low-quality visuals without requiring professional editing experience. Whether the goal is restoring an old family memory, preparing product visuals for an online store, or polishing content for social media, the platform combines practical AI tools that simplify the journey from raw footage to a polished final result.

Improving the Quality of Everyday Visual Content

Many of the videos and photos people want to share are less than ideal. Mobile footage may be blurry, noisy, compressed, or recorded in poor lighting. Older images often lose detail over time, while social media platforms can further reduce image and video quality after upload. Users frequently find themselves moving between several tools just to improve one piece of content.

Wink addresses these everyday challenges with AI-powered enhancement technology that helps restore clarity while keeping the editing process simple and accessible.

Its video enhancement capabilities help improve footage affected by low resolution, blur, compression, image noise, poor lighting, and soft detail. The result is cleaner, more polished video that is better suited for short form content, product demonstrations, travel clips, talking head videos, lifestyle content, and personal memories.

The platform also includes an AI Image Enhancer that helps improve blurry, compressed, low light, and low resolution photos. From portraits and travel photography to e-commerce product images and social media posts, users can enhance image quality while maintaining a consistent visual standard across both photos and video.

One Workflow for Enhancement and Editing

Wink is positioned as more than an enhancement tool. After improving visual quality, users can continue refining their projects using the platform's integrated video editing capabilities. Rather than exporting files into different applications, users can trim clips, organize footage, refine their presentation, and prepare content for publishing within the same workflow.

This connected approach helps users spend less time managing software and more time creating content. Existing videos and images can also be refreshed and repurposed instead of being recreated from the beginning, giving older assets a second life.

Cleaning Up Content Before Publishing

As part of the final editing stage, Wink also includes practical cleanup features such as its AI removal tool . Users can remove unwanted watermarks, outdated logos, subtitles, date stamps, text overlays, and other distracting visual elements from content they own or are authorized to edit.

By combining enhancement, editing, and cleanup into one streamlined workflow, Wink reduces the need to rely on multiple specialized tools while making advanced editing more accessible to users with varying levels of experience.

"Visual content often needs more than a single edit before it is ready to publish. With Wink, users can improve quality, refine their videos, and clean up unwanted elements through a more connected creative workflow."

About Wink

Wink is an AI-powered video and photo enhancement platform that helps users improve, edit, and clean up visual content through a simple, connected workflow. The platform combines AI video enhancement , image enhancement, video editing, and practical watermark remover tools to help creators, businesses, and everyday users produce higher quality visual content with less effort.

About Meitu

Meitu is a technology company driven by a passion for beauty and powered by artificial intelligence. It is dedicated to creating world-class imaging products that make image, video, and design creation simple and efficient. Its growing portfolio includes Meitu, Wink, DesignKit, Kaipai, BeautyCam, Kumoo, RoboNeo, WHEE, ZCOOL, and other AI-powered creative products that help creators, businesses, and consumers produce high-quality visual content more efficiently.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6b8465d-7063-49ae-8f3c-298a586d15fe