Electrophysiology Market to Grow from USD 12.55 Billion in 2025 to USD 21.72 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.6% – MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the global electrophysiology market will grow from USD 12.55 billion in 2025 to USD 21.72 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, particularly cardiac arrhythmias and atrial fibrillation, increasing preference for minimally invasive cardiac procedures, continuous technological advancements in electrophysiology devices, and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and cardiac care. The rapid adoption of advanced mapping systems, catheter ablation technologies, pulse field ablation (PFA), and AI-enabled electrophysiology solutions is further accelerating market expansion worldwide.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2025 : USD 12.55 billion

: USD 12.55 billion Market forecast, 2030 : USD 21.72 billion

: USD 21.72 billion Growth rate : CAGR of 11.6% (2025–2030)

: CAGR of 11.6% (2025–2030) Largest regional market : North America

: North America Largest product segment : Electrophysiology ablation catheters

: Electrophysiology ablation catheters Fastest-growing product segment : Electrophysiology laboratory devices

: Electrophysiology laboratory devices Fastest-growing indication : Atrial fibrillation

: Atrial fibrillation Key growth opportunity : Adoption of advanced mapping systems, pulse field ablation (PFA), and expansion across emerging economies

: Adoption of advanced mapping systems, pulse field ablation (PFA), and expansion across emerging economies Leading companies: Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Abbott (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), GE HealthCare (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Teleflex Incorporated (US), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), and Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Why This Market Matters

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of mortality worldwide, with cardiac arrhythmias and atrial fibrillation continuing to increase due to aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. Electrophysiology has become an essential component of modern cardiology by enabling precise diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment of cardiac rhythm disorders. Technological innovations including advanced 3D electro-anatomical mapping systems, contact-force sensing catheters, pulse field ablation, robotic-assisted navigation, and AI-powered cardiac signal analysis are significantly improving procedural accuracy, reducing treatment times, and enhancing patient outcomes. Growing government initiatives and investments in cardiac care infrastructure are further strengthening long-term market growth.

Market Overview

The electrophysiology market continues to experience strong growth as healthcare providers increasingly adopt minimally invasive procedures for diagnosing and treating cardiac arrhythmias. The rising number of electrophysiology laboratories, expanding access to advanced cardiac care, and increasing healthcare expenditure are supporting widespread adoption of sophisticated electrophysiology devices. While high equipment costs, reimbursement limitations, and shortages of skilled electrophysiologists remain key challenges, continuous product innovation and expanding access to advanced healthcare services are expected to sustain market growth over the forecast period.

Analyst Perspective

The electrophysiology industry is transitioning toward intelligent, image-guided, and AI-assisted cardiac interventions. Advanced mapping platforms, pulse field ablation technologies, robotic navigation systems, and integrated imaging solutions are transforming electrophysiology procedures by improving precision while minimizing procedural risks. As hospitals continue modernizing electrophysiology laboratories and emerging economies invest in advanced cardiac infrastructure, companies that combine innovative device technologies with digital workflow integration and physician training programs are expected to strengthen their competitive positions over the coming years.

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Segment Analysis

By product, electrophysiology ablation catheters accounted for the largest market share in 2024 due to increasing clinical acceptance of catheter ablation as a first-line treatment for atrial fibrillation and other complex arrhythmias. Continuous improvements in high-resolution mapping systems, advanced imaging integration, and catheter technologies continue to support segment growth. Meanwhile, electrophysiology laboratory devices are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By indication, the atrial fibrillation segment is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, aging populations, and growing awareness regarding early diagnosis and treatment of cardiac rhythm disorders.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest share of the electrophysiology market in 2024, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of minimally invasive cardiac procedures, strong reimbursement systems, increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies such as 3D mapping systems, contact-force sensing catheters, robotic navigation platforms, and pulse field ablation technologies. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing cardiovascular disease burden, improving access to advanced cardiac care, and growing healthcare investments across emerging economies such as China and India.

Key Industry Trends

Increasing adoption of pulse field ablation (PFA) technologies

Growing use of AI-powered cardiac mapping and signal analysis

Rising adoption of advanced 3D electro-anatomical mapping systems

Expansion of minimally invasive catheter ablation procedures

Increasing integration of robotic-assisted electrophysiology platforms

Rising investments in electrophysiology laboratories and cardiac care infrastructure

Growing demand for next-generation diagnostic catheters and imaging technologies

Competitive Landscape

The electrophysiology market is moderately consolidated, with leading companies focusing on product innovation, regulatory approvals, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market positions. Major companies operating in the market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Abbott (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), GE HealthCare (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. (Japan), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Teleflex Incorporated (US), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Stereotaxis, Inc. (US), Acutus Medical, Inc. (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), OSYPKA MEDICAL (Germany), Cook (US), EP Solutions SA (Switzerland), CathVision (Denmark), Lepu Medical Technology (China), CardioFocus (US), and Imricor (US), among others.

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