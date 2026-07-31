CN Releases 2026–2027 Grain Plan: Strengthening Canada’s Supply Chain

MONTREAL, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today published its 2026-2027 Grain Plan outlining how the company will continue delivering safe, reliable, and efficient service to support Canada’s agricultural sector and strengthen the country’s grain supply chain.

As the 2025-2026 crop year concludes, CN is pleased to have achieved 10 months of record grain movement across its network. This performance reflects the collaboration among producers, grain companies, terminals, customers and CN railroaders to manage capacity and ensure the resiliency of Canada’s integrated grain supply chain.

"Every crop year presents new challenges and opportunities, but our focus remains constant: operating safely, delivering reliably for our customers and keeping the grain supply chain moving. Our Grain Plan reflects years of investment in our network and the importance of working closely with customers and supply chain partners. When we plan together, we perform better, helping ensure Canadian grain reaches domestic and global markets efficiently and reliably."

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

Highlights from the 2026–2027 Grain Plan include:

Prepared to Meet Demand: CN anticipates shipments of 30 to 33 million metric tonnes (MMT) of grain and processed grain products during the 2026–2027 crop year compared to crop year maximum sustainable end-to-end grain supply chain capacity of 36.7 MMT. CN has the people, equipment, and operating plan to meet the anticipated demand.

Supply Chain Collaboration : CN recognizes that reliable grain movement depends on close coordination among farmers, country elevators, processors, railways, ports, terminals, vessel operators, customers and governments. The company remains committed to working collaboratively across the supply chain to improve overall.

CN recognizes that reliable grain movement depends on close coordination among farmers, country elevators, processors, railways, ports, terminals, vessel operators, customers and governments. The company remains committed to working collaboratively across the supply chain to improve overall. Transparency and Accountability : CN will continue providing weekly public performance metrics and monthly reporting to customers, government and other stakeholders, supporting transparency throughout the crop year.

CN will continue providing weekly public performance metrics and monthly reporting to customers, government and other stakeholders, supporting transparency throughout the crop year. Ready to Adapt: While confident in its ability to meet customer demand, CN remains prepared to adapt to changing market conditions throughout the crop year while maintaining a safe and fluid railway.

The 2026–2027 Grain Plan reinforces CN’s long-standing commitment to Canadian agriculture and to supporting Canada’s competitiveness in global markets. Through disciplined planning, strategic investments and collaboration across the supply chain, CN continues to help move Canadian grain safely and efficiently to customers globally.

For more information and to access the full 2026–2027 CN Grain Plan, visit www.cn.ca/grain.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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