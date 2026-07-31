Turkish Airlines Sports Club Women’s Volleyball Team Completes Pre-Season Health Checks at Medicana

ISTANBUL, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turkish Airlines Sports Club Women’s Volleyball Team has completed its comprehensive pre-season health assessments at Medicana Ataşehir Hospital as the healthcare sponsorship between the club and Medicana Health Group continues into a new season.

The partnership, which began last season and has now been renewed, is designed to support the players throughout the competitive calendar through preventive screening, multidisciplinary medical evaluation and access to Medicana’s experience in sports medicine and athlete health. The assessments were carried out before the team intensified preparations for the 2026–2027 season.



Photo: Anna Lazareva of Turkish Airlines Sports Club Women’s Volleyball Team via FL Comms

MULTIDISCIPLINARY ASSESSMENTS FOR THE NEW SEASON

During the health checks, the players underwent detailed examinations in cardiology, internal medicine, orthopaedics and traumatology, ophthalmology, otorhinolaryngology and radiology. The programme also included electrocardiography, echocardiography, exercise testing, pulmonary function testing and laboratory analyses to provide a broad evaluation of cardiovascular, respiratory and general health.

The screening process focused not only on confirming fitness to compete, but also on identifying individual health considerations that may affect training load, recovery and performance over the course of a demanding season. Following completion of the evaluations, the players were able to continue their pre-season preparations with medical clearance and a clearer picture of their current health status.

A CLUB WITH A GROWING NATIONAL AND EUROPEAN PROFILE

Turkish Airlines Sports Club Women’s Volleyball Team competes in the Vodafone Sultanlar League, Turkiye’s top-flight women’s volleyball competition. The Istanbul-based team has also built a sustained European presence, appearing in continental competitions in consecutive seasons since 2020, including the CEV Champions League and the CEV Volleyball Cup. This competitive profile places a premium on consistent medical monitoring, recovery management and preventive care across a long domestic and international calendar.

By renewing its healthcare sponsorship, Medicana will continue to stand alongside the club’s players and technical staff during the new season. The collaboration reflects a shared emphasis on preparation, continuity and high standards, while helping professional athletes access coordinated healthcare within a single multidisciplinary network.



Photo: Melis Yılmaz of Turkish Airlines Sports Club Women’s Volleyball Team via FL Comms

MEDICANA’S LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO SPORT

The partnership with Turkish Airlines Sports Club forms part of Medicana Health Group’s wider commitment to Turkish sport. Medicana currently supports 17 sports clubs and athletes across football, basketball, volleyball, Olympic disciplines, women’s sport, youth academies and individual branches. Through these partnerships, the Group contributes medical expertise and healthcare services to more than 1,000 athletes, from elite competitors to developing talent.

Medicana views sports sponsorship as a long-term investment in athlete health, youth development and the broader culture of active living. Its healthcare partnerships combine pre-participation screening, injury assessment, treatment, rehabilitation and preventive follow-up, with the objective of helping athletes perform safely and sustainably.

ABOUT MEDICANA HEALTH GROUP

Founded in 1992, Medicana Health Group is one of Turkiye’s leading privately owned healthcare providers, operating 19 hospitals in Turkiye, the United Kingdom, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Serving more than 5 million patients annually, including a significant international patient base, Medicana delivers multidisciplinary care across a broad range of specialties with a strong focus on clinical excellence and patient-centred service. In addition to healthcare, the Group invests in education through Medicana Education Group and Fenerbahçe University. With approximately 15,000 employees, Medicana continues to expand its international footprint while advancing sustainability through renewable energy investments and supporting Turkish sports through long-term health sponsorships.

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Uğur Alkapar | FL Communications

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