Single-use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market to Reach $16.31 Billion by 2031, Driven by Growing Monoclonal Antibody Production

Boston, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global single-use technologies for biopharmaceuticals market is projected to surge from $8.28 billion in 2025 to $16.31 billion by 2031, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, according to Single-use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals: Global Markets, a new report from BCC Research.

Key Findings

Market Growth: The single-use technologies for biopharmaceuticals market will nearly double over six years, achieving a 12.2% CAGR driven primarily by escalating demand for large-scale production of monoclonal antibodies and vaccines

Regional Dominance: North America leads the market with a 35% share, supported by robust biopharmaceutical infrastructure and significant R&D investments in advanced therapies

Personalized Medicine Driver: The increasing practice of personalized medicine is creating substantial demand for flexible manufacturing solutions that single-use technologies uniquely provide

Cell and Gene Therapy Expansion: Rising demand for cell and gene therapies is accelerating adoption of single-use systems due to their ability to minimize contamination risks and enable faster turnaround times

Technology Evolution: Advanced automated single-use technologies and sustainability-focused solutions are emerging as key differentiators, alongside process intensification technologies and bioprocess automation platforms

Competitive Landscape: Market leaders include Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Corning Inc., Cytiva, Lonza, Getinge, Repligen Corp., Eppendorf SE, and VWR International

Market Drivers

The single-use technologies market is experiencing unprecedented growth due to structural shifts in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The surge in monoclonal antibody production, driven by increasing cancer and diabetes prevalence, is creating massive demand for scalable, contamination-free manufacturing solutions. This trend intersects powerfully with the personalized medicine revolution, where single-use systems provide the flexibility needed for smaller batch sizes and diverse product portfolios.

Simultaneously, the expanding cell and gene therapy sector is driving adoption of single-use technologies due to their inherent advantages in reducing cross-contamination risks and enabling rapid changeovers between products. Government funding for advanced therapies research, combined with rising healthcare expenditures globally, is providing the capital foundation for continued market expansion.

Investment Considerations

The single-use technologies market presents compelling investment opportunities for exposure to the high-growth biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector. Companies offering comprehensive single-use solutions, particularly those with strong automation and sustainability capabilities, are best positioned to capture market share. However, investors should consider regulatory complexity and high capital expenditure requirements that may limit market entry for smaller players. Established players like Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Merck KGaA benefit from scale advantages and regulatory expertise, while emerging technologies in process intensification and data-integrated biomanufacturing offer potential upside for early movers.

About the Report

Single-use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals: Global Markets provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation analysis, competitive intelligence, and six-year forecasts through 2031.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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