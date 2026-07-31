Solitics Unveils Next-Generation Agentic AI for Retail Banking Customer Engagement





RAMAT GAN, Israel, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solitics , a SaaS industry leader in adaptive engagement and smart marketing automation, announces the release of Saai, a suite of intelligent tools designed to dramatically reduce manual work with full integration guaranteed within 45 days. An agentic AI built specifically for marketing and product teams in this industry, it promises to accelerate campaign execution and unlock deeper insights across the CRM workflow within retail banking.

Tomer Baumel, CEO and Founder of Solitics, comments: “We see this as a game-changer for marketing and product teams. When fully adopted, it will significantly transform how teams operate. They will be able to turn their complex workflows, which include the likes of planning, strategy, content, design, data, automation, development and more, into a fully autonomous 24/7 customer engagement machine.”

Saai combines deep retail banking expertise with a native understanding of the Solitics platform. Trained on years of real-world customer engagement use cases and industry best practices, it works as an embedded AI expert, not a generic assistant or external AI layer, providing guidance that reflects both banking business objectives and the capabilities of the platform. The recommendations and generated customer journeys from Saai are based on the bank's own data, customer events, business rules and campaign context.

Operating securely within each bank's own Solitics environment, Saai works within existing governance frameworks, respecting approval workflows, permissions, audit controls and market-specific compliance requirements.

Saai supports teams across every stage of customer engagement, including:

Strategy – recommending engagement strategies aligned with business objectives.

– recommending engagement strategies aligned with business objectives. Analysis – identifying customer behaviours, opportunities and optimisation recommendations.

– identifying customer behaviours, opportunities and optimisation recommendations. Campaign & Journey Design – generating complete customer journeys, promotions and mission flows from natural-language requests.

– generating complete customer journeys, promotions and mission flows from natural-language requests. Customer Lifecycle Management – supporting onboarding, activation, engagement, retention and cross-sell initiatives.

– supporting onboarding, activation, engagement, retention and cross-sell initiatives. Performance Optimisation – recommending improvements based on campaign performance and customer behaviour.

– recommending improvements based on campaign performance and customer behaviour. Platform Support – providing contextual guidance on Solitics features and implementation.

Turning business goals into production-ready customer journeys

Instead of starting with a blank page, marketing and product teams simply describe a business objective in natural language – such as improving digital onboarding, increasing product adoption or reducing customer inactivity. Saai then generates a fully configured customer journey, recommending the optimal audience, triggers, channels, messaging and journey logic, producing a campaign that's ready for review and deployment in minutes rather than days.

For retail banks, this means accelerating use cases such as KYC onboarding, account activation, card usage campaigns, savings product adoption and customer retention, while ensuring every interaction follows the bank's operational and compliance framework.

Once deployed, the Solitics platform executes these journeys in real time, allowing customers to receive highly relevant communications based on their behaviour and interests. Examples include alerts when a customer follows Tesla ahead of earnings or when gold reaches a predefined price threshold. Rather than creating separate campaigns for every asset or event, marketers build a single intelligent journey that dynamically personalises each interaction for every individual customer. This real-time, one-to-many personalisation is a core capability of Solitics' dynamic journey engine, as demonstrated in the image below:





The result is an AI expert that helps teams move from business objective to production-ready campaign in minutes, combined with a real-time engagement platform that executes those journeys at scale – delivering governed, auditable and highly personalised customer experiences.

About Solitics

Empowering B2C Companies Since 2013.

Since 2013, Solitics has rapidly evolved into a powerhouse in the realm of customer engagement and data analytics. They are not just a platform; they are a strategic partner in forging meaningful connections with customers.

The extensive portfolio of customers ranges from institutional financial organisations, banks, global brokers, fintech companies and those in the iGaming industry.

To request a demo with Solitics, visit https://solitics.com/request-demo/ today.

Contact

Vice President of Marketing

Deena Komisar

Solitics

deena.komisar@solitics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5d53848-9a07-47eb-a122-ce1f6ae636c0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10553a9a-6309-4b31-9ce3-d58e312a66c8