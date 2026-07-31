Moleculin Announces Pricing of $9.3 Million Public Offering 

HOUSTON, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) (“Moleculin” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of a best-efforts public offering of an aggregate of 12,376,667 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), and warrants (the “Common Warrants”) to purchase up to 37,130,001 shares of common stock at a combined public offering price of $0.75 per share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and associated warrants. The Common Warrants will be immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $0.75 per share and will expire five years following the initial exercise date. The offering is expected to close on or about August 3, 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to advance Annamycin through clinical development and for working capital.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as exclusive placement agent for the offering. Maxim Group LLC is acting as financial advisor to the Company.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-297776) originally filed July 29, 2026 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on July 31, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to the offering. A final prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Roth Capital Partners, LLC at 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: 800-678-9147 or by email at rothecm@roth.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates addressing hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. The Company’s lead program, Annamycin, is a next-generation, highly efficacious and well-tolerated anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and to lack the cardiotoxicity common with currently prescribed anthracyclines. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

The Company has begun the MIRACLE (Moleculin R/R AML AnnAraC Clinical Evaluation) Trial (MB-108), a pivotal, adaptive-design Phase 2/3 trial evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine, together referred to as AnnAraC, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Following a successful Phase 1B/2 study (MB-106), with input from the FDA and the EMA, the Company believes it has substantially de-risked the development pathway toward a potential approval for Annamycin for the treatment of AML. This study remains subject to appropriate future filings with potential additional feedback from the FDA and their foreign equivalents.

Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers. Moleculin also has in its pipeline a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of pathogenic viruses, as well as certain cancer indications.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.moleculin.com and connect on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the satisfaction of the customary closing conditions related to the offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. Moleculin will require significant additional financing, for which the Company has no commitments, in order to conduct its clinical trials as described in this press release. Although Moleculin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Moleculin has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the SEC and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824-0775

MBRX@jtcir.com