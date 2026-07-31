REGN DEADLINE: The Gross Law Firm Reminds Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN).

Shareholders who purchased shares of REGN during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=197232&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: August 1, 2025 to May 15, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Regeneron’s Phase III Fianlimab-Libtayo Study; notably, that its preliminary statistical assumptions were fundamentally flawed, that the active treatment arm was failing to achieve meaningful clinical differentiation over standard therapies, and that the trial would ultimately fail to reach statistical significance on its primary endpoint even without overperformance of the control arm. On April 29, 2026, during Regeneron’s first quarter earnings call, defendants disclosed the Phase III Fianlimab-Libtayo Study had been altered, expanding the number of patients in the study eligible for “analysis of progression-free survival.” Following this news, the price of Regeneron’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $731.77 per share on April 28, 2026, Regeneron’s stock price fell to $686.36 per share on April 29, 2026, a decline of about 6.2% in the span of just a single day. On May 15, 2026, Regeneron issued a press release announcing that the “Phase 3 Trial of Fianlimab . . . did not reach statistical significance for the primary endpoint of improvement in progression-free survival (PFS).” Following this news, the price of Regeneron’s common stock declined even further. From a closing market price of $698.25 per share on May 15, 2026, Regeneron’s stock price fell to $629.68 per share on May 18, 2026, a decline of about 9.8% in the span of one day.

DEADLINE: September 14, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=197232&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of REGN during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 14, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

