GTM Shareholder Alert: August 24, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM).

Shareholders who purchased shares of GTM during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/zoominfo-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=197230&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: November 3, 2025 to May 11, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of ZoomInfo’s slowing growth, its legacy seat-based subscription platforms, and weakening customer retention in its downmarket segment. Further, the Company minimized concerns that customers were moving towards consumption-based usage models and developing internal AI-driven go-to-market solutions. On May 11, 2026, ZoomInfo announced its first quarter 2026 financial results, unveiling a sharp decline in growth outlook and accordingly lowered its 2026 full year financial guidance. Following this news, the price of ZoomInfo’s common stock declined dramatically from a closing market price of $6.04 per share on May 11, 2026, ZoomInfo’s stock price fell to $4.06 per share on May 12, 2026, a decline of about 33%.

DEADLINE: August 24, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/zoominfo-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=197230&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of GTM during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 24, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

