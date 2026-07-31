The Gross Law Firm Reminds PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 22, 2026 - PRCT

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT).

Shareholders who purchased shares of PRCT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/procept-biorobotics-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=197225&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: February 28, 2024 to February 25, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) during the class period, Procept had utilized an extensive discount program designed to incentivize its customers to place bulk orders in excess of procedure demand; (b) Procept’s undisclosed discount program had artificially and unsustainably inflated the Company’s reported U.S. handpiece unit sales and revenues by pulling forward sales at the expense of future periods; (c) Procept’s undisclosed discount program had caused customer handpiece orders to materially exceed underlying procedure demand throughout the class period and that this differential had materially grown over time; (d) Procept’s consistent surplus of U.S. handpiece unit sales relative to performed procedures had created a glut of field inventory and overstocking amongst Procept’s customer base, amounting to more than 10,000 excess units by the end of the Class Period; (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, defendants’ representations during the class period regarding Procept’s handpiece unit sales and the utilization of Procept’s field Systems were materially overstated; (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, Procept was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant operational and financial harm; and (g) as a result of (a)-(f) above, Procept was unable to achieve its stated 2025 handpiece sales and revenue guidance and such guidance lacked a reasonably achievable factual basis.

DEADLINE: September 22, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/procept-biorobotics-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=197225&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of PRCT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 22, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

