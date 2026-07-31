Robbins LLP Reminds Erasca, Inc. Investors of the Pending Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Fraud Class Action; Contact the Firm to Learn About Your Rights

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) securities between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026. Erasca, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What Are the Allegations Against Erasca (ERAS)?

According to the complaint, Erasca, Inc. failed to disclose it was at risk of violating patent and trade secret protections. The complaint alleges that during the class period defendants failed to disclose that ERAS-0015’s preclinical data was based on improper comparisons to Revolution Medicines, Inc. (“RevMed”) and placed Erasca at risk of violating patent and trade secret protections.

Why did ERAS Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that on April 27, 2026, Erasca disclosed in a Form 8-K that it had received a letter from legal counsel for RevMed alleging that Erasca’s ERAS- 0015 infringes a RevMed patent and is connected to alleged trade secret misappropriation. RevMed also alleged that Erasca had “improperly compared preclinical data of ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236 in public disclosures” and demanded Erasca cease making “deceptive and untrue comparative statements comparing ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236.”

On this news, the price of Erasca's common stock fell from $21.49 per share on April 24, 2026, to $19.15 per share on April 27, 2026.

Erasca contends the assertions are without merit and intends to contest the allegations.

What Can Erasca Shareholders Do Now?

Investors who purchased Erasca securities during the class period may be eligible to participate in the securities class action.

Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by August 10, 2026.

The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Contact Robbins LLP

For more information about the Erasca class action, ERAS investor losses, the allegations against Erasca, or shareholders' rights, contact Robbins LLP.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

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