ProVen VCT plc: Admission of Further Securities to Trading

 | Source: Proven VCT Plc Proven VCT Plc

ProVen VCT plc
Admission of Further Securities to Trading
31 July 2026

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity announcement on 3 July 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the offer for subscription issued jointly with ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, that was published on 17 November 2025, and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1Details of the issuer
a)NameProVen VCT plc
b)LEI21380091P1TTU2Z2AW75
2Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
a)Name, type and identification codeOrdinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: GB00B8GH9P84
b)Regulated marketLondon Stock Exchange – Main Market
c)Number of further securities admitted855,631
d)Total number of securities in issue following admission298,718,734
e)FungibilityFully fungible with existing Ordinary shares
3Admission details
a)Date of admission6 July 2026
b)Prospectus informationProspectus: 17 November 2025
https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/proven-vcts#how-to-invest

Supplementary: 22 June 2026
https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/shareholder-area#Key-Documents

Company’s webpage:
https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/proven-vcts
c)Coverage of notificationAll admissions up to and including 6 July 2026


Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-


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