ProVen VCT plc

Admission of Further Securities to Trading

31 July 2026

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity announcement on 3 July 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the offer for subscription issued jointly with ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, that was published on 17 November 2025, and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1 Details of the issuer a) Name ProVen VCT plc b) LEI 21380091P1TTU2Z2AW75 2 Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading a) Name, type and identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: GB00B8GH9P84 b) Regulated market London Stock Exchange – Main Market c) Number of further securities admitted 855,631 d) Total number of securities in issue following admission 298,718,734 e) Fungibility Fully fungible with existing Ordinary shares 3 Admission details a) Date of admission 6 July 2026 b) Prospectus information Prospectus: 17 November 2025

https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/proven-vcts#how-to-invest



Supplementary: 22 June 2026

https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/shareholder-area#Key-Documents



Company’s webpage:

https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/proven-vcts c) Coverage of notification All admissions up to and including 6 July 2026





Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

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