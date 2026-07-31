ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Admission of Further Securities to Trading
31 July 2026
Further to the Company's Issue of Equity announcement on 3 July 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the offer for subscription issued jointly with ProVen VCT plc, that was published on 17 November 2025, and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.
|1
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K1RM776QM8XG84
|2
|Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
|a)
|Name, type and identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each
ISIN: GB00B5B7YS03
|b)
|Regulated market
|London Stock Exchange – Main Market
|c)
|Number of further securities admitted
|498,642
|d)
|Total number of securities in issue following admission
|329,513,773
|e)
|Fungibility
|Fully fungible with existing Ordinary shares
|3
|Admission details
|a)
|Date of admission
|6 July 2026
|b)
|Prospectus information
|Prospectus: 17 November 2025
https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/proven-vcts#how-to-invest
Supplementary: 22 June 2026
https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/shareholder-area#Key-Documents
Company’s webpage:
https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/proven-vcts
|c)
|Coverage of notification
|All admissions up to and including 6 July 2026
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
-End-