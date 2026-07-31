T3 Defense Inc. Subsidiaries Rimon and Tiltan Deliver Strong Year-to-Date Operating Performance

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) (“T3 Defense” or the “Company”), a defense technology holding company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries Rimon and Tiltan each reported record year-to-date revenue, new orders received, and total backlog.





“With July being a milestone month for T3 Defense, both Rimon and Tiltan posted the strongest year-to-date revenue, order intake, and backlog levels. We believe that reflects the growing demand for their capabilities and the strength of the customer relationships each team has built. We remain focused on converting this momentum into durable, long-term growth across the platform,” said Menny Shalom, Chief Executive Officer of T3 Defense.

Rimon

$2.6 million revenue recorded for July 2026, an all-time monthly high

~$5.25 million in year-to-date revenue, already above full-year 2025 revenue of $4.6 million

$2.1 million backlog as of July 31, 2026, scheduled for delivery through year-end

$0.9 million in additional outstanding proposals not yet converted to orders





Rimon currently anticipates full-year 2026 revenue to exceed $7.2 million.

Rimon’s performance is driven by significant growth in activity volumes, deliveries, and orders supporting leading companies and entities in Israel’s defense industry. The growth reflects rising customer confidence in Rimon’s product quality, engineering and manufacturing capabilities, service levels, and ability to meet tight schedules and complex demands.

To support the increasing demand and an expanding project backlog, Rimon is preparing for meaningful operational expansion, hiring additional personnel, developing advanced operational systems and management software, and evaluating a move to a larger production facility to increase capacity.

Tiltan

~$1.0 million in year-to-date revenue

$2.5 million in total purchase orders received year-to-date

$1.5 million backlog, as of July 31, 2026

$3.5 million in additional outstanding proposals not yet converted to orders





Tiltan currently anticipates full-year 2026 revenue to exceed 4.0 million.

Tiltan's performance is driven by orders from a top leading global defense customers for the development of advanced aerial sensors.

Customers selected Tiltan’s solutions after evaluating multiple alternatives, citing unique capabilities not available elsewhere for high-fidelity external-world simulation of day and thermal sensors. These systems enable customers to shorten development cycles, reduce technical risk, and lower costs by minimizing the need for extensive field testing, effectively bringing the real world into the laboratory.

About Backlog and Other Operating Metrics

* Total pipeline, as used in this release, refers to the aggregate value of proposals and quotations submitted by Rimon and Tiltan to customers that have not yet been approved, awarded, or converted into binding purchase orders or contracts as of the date indicated. Backlog is an internal operating metric, is unaudited, has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), and should not be construed as a guarantee of future revenue. Backlog is inherently uncertain, is subject to change (including reduction, cancellation, or non-conversion) without notice, and there can be no assurance that any portion of reported backlog will result in actual orders, revenue, or cash flow in any future period. Revenue and new order figures presented in this release are preliminary, unaudited, and subject to adjustment in connection with the Company's regular financial closing and review procedures, including in the Company's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) is a defense technology holding company pursuing an active acquisition and value-creation strategy across the defense technology sector. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include Rimon, Tiltan, Nimbus, and Nukk Picolo Ltd. [Placeholder — confirm current subsidiary list and standard boilerplate language against most recent SEC filings.]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may include statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, or intentions, including statements regarding anticipated future revenue, orders, backlog conversion, growth trends, and the future performance of Rimon, Tiltan, and the Company's other subsidiaries. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the fact that reported backlog consists of unapproved proposals that may not convert into binding orders or revenue; the risk that record monthly results may not be indicative of future or sustained performance; risks associated with the Company's liquidity, capital resources, and ability to access funding under its equity line of credit facility; risks relating to the Company's pending and future acquisitions, dispositions, and corporate restructuring transactions; competitive, regulatory, and geopolitical conditions affecting the defense sector, including conditions in Israel; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Us:

T3 Defense Inc.

575 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10017

contact@t3dfns.com

www.t3dfns.com

Investor Relations

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lena.cati@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9611

Val Ferraro

val.ferraro@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9612

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5608a898-3bd3-4548-bbda-16416e860d43