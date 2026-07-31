Animal Longevity Summit to Launch First Global Scientific Forum Dedicated to Advancing Healthy Aging in Animals

Toronto, Canada, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For decades, scientists have searched for ways to extend the healthy human lifespan. Increasingly, however, some of the most promising breakthroughs are coming from an unexpected source: animals.

From large-scale studies tracking how dogs age to emerging therapies designed to slow age-related decline, research into animal longevity is rapidly evolving from theory into measurable science. These discoveries are not only helping researchers better understand aging in companion animals but are also providing valuable insights that could influence the future of human healthspan.







Despite the momentum, the field has lacked a dedicated international platform where researchers, veterinarians, biotechnology companies, and investors can share findings, foster collaboration, and accelerate progress.

To address that gap, the Animal Longevity Summit (ALOS) has announced its inaugural two-day scientific conference, taking place October 1–2, 2026, in Toronto. The event will bring together leading experts in geroscience, veterinary medicine, biotechnology, and aging research to explore how the biology of aging can be measured, slowed, and translated into longer, healthier lives, beginning with animals.





"The field of human longevity has grown tremendously over the past decade, yet animal longevity, which may hold some of the most important clues to understanding human aging, has lacked a dedicated scientific home," said Vyom Goel, Founder of the Animal Longevity Summit.

"We created the Animal Longevity Summit to change that. Our mission is straightforward: help animals live longer, healthier lives through rigorous, evidence-driven science while accelerating discoveries that may ultimately benefit both veterinary and human medicine."





The summit arrives at a pivotal moment for the field. Landmark initiatives such as the Dog Aging Project, alongside an increasing number of veterinary clinical trials, are generating the first large-scale datasets examining interventions designed to improve healthspan and longevity in companion animals. These findings are beginning to reshape how scientists think about aging across species and could offer valuable insights for extending the healthy human lifespan.

To reflect the breadth of this rapidly evolving discipline, the conference program will feature eight scientific tracks covering:

Canine longevity and animal healthspan

Comparative biology of aging

Model and non-model organisms

Biomarkers and biological aging clocks

Longevity interventions and therapeutics

Veterinary geroscience

Cross-species translation to human health

Emerging research from early-career scientists through dedicated postdoctoral showcases

The event will feature keynote presentations, expert panels, featured research talks, and presentations selected through an international Call for Abstracts.

The inaugural speaker lineup already includes several internationally recognized leaders in aging research, including Dr. Matt Kaeberlein (Dog Aging Project), Dr. Vera Gorbunova (University of Rochester), Dr. Aubrey de Grey (LEV Foundation), Dr. Varun Dwaraka (TruDiagnostic), Liz Parrish (BioViva), and Dr. Raghav Sehgal (Yale). Additional speakers and the full scientific agenda will be announced in the coming weeks.

Industry participation is also expected to play a significant role. Genflow Biosciences (LSE: GENF) recently confirmed it will present new findings from its SLAB study investigating gene therapy in aged beagles at the summit, joining a growing number of biotechnology companies and research organizations unveiling new longevity datasets.

By bringing together scientists, clinicians, entrepreneurs, investors, and veterinary professionals under one roof, ALOS seeks to accelerate collaboration across disciplines and speed the translation of aging biology into practical interventions that improve healthspan for animals and potentially humans as well.

Registration is now open, with additional program details available at https://animallongevitysummit.com/

About the Animal Longevity Summit (ALOS)

The Animal Longevity Summit (ALOS) is the first scientific conference dedicated exclusively to advancing the study of aging and healthspan in animals. With a canine-focused foundation and a broader animal-wide scope, ALOS brings together researchers, geroscience-focused veterinarians, biotechnology companies, investors, and policymakers to accelerate scientific collaboration and translate discoveries in aging biology into longer, healthier lives across species.

Media Contact

Vyom Goel

Animal Longevity Summit

+1 437-772-5785

https://animallongevitysummit.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/animallongevity/