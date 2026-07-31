Pursuant to § 186 of the Securities Market Act, Nordic Fibreboard AS notifies the stock exchange of a change in significant shareholding.

As a result of an intra-group merger completed on 31.07.2026: 4,107,240 shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS (registry code: 11421437) previously held by ROSAMIL OÜ (registry code: 11192238), 837,819 shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS previously held by NFB PÄRNU HOLDINGS OÜ (registry code: 16786289), and 1,880,937 shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS previously held by NFB Ventures OÜ (registry code: 17023287) were transferred to TRIGON CAPITAL AS (registry code: 10179709). As a result of the merger, TRIGON CAPITAL AS now holds a total of 6,825,996 shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS (80.31%).

As a result of the transaction, the direct and indirect holding of Joakim Johan Helenius, the ultimate beneficial owner of Nordic Fibreboard AS, remained unchanged. Prior to the transaction, Joakim Johan Helenius held, directly and indirectly, 81.37% of the shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS (i.e. 6,915,284 shares). Following the transaction, Joakim Johan Helenius still holds, directly and indirectly, 81.37% of the shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS (i.e. 6,915,284 shares).

Danel Hirbaum

CEO

Nordic Fibreboard AS

Phone: + 372 667 9200

E-mail: group@nordicfibreboard.com