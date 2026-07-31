Shen Zhen, Guang Dong, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shen Zhen, Guang Dong – March 15, 2026 – FCLGO today announced a significant expansion of its international freight forwarder services, introducing a comprehensive compliance framework designed specifically for Amazon FBA sellers facing the complexities of the 2026 global trade environment. This enhanced offering addresses the urgent need for robust import customs clearance solutions as cross-border e-commerce brands confront unprecedented regulatory scrutiny, shifting tariff structures, and escalating supply chain volatility.

The global logistics landscape in 2026 is characterized by profound uncertainty and rapid regulatory change. E-commerce businesses importing goods from Asia to the United States are currently navigating a multifaceted crisis that has no clear precedent in the modern era of cross-border trade. The persistent disruption of key maritime routes, including ongoing complications in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, has severely constrained vessel capacity and driven ocean freight rates to levels not seen since the peak of the pandemic. Carriers have responded by implementing emergency surcharges and reducing scheduled sailings, creating a cascading effect of delays and cost increases that are being absorbed directly by importers.



FCLGO's licensed customs brokerage team helps Amazon FBA sellers navigate Section 301 tariffs, HS code classification, and CBP compliance for cross-border shipments from China to the U.S. — fclgo.com

Concurrently, the U.S. government has implemented sweeping changes to trade policy, most notably the rigorous enforcement and expansion of Section 301 tariffs on a broad range of consumer goods. These tariffs, which can add between 25% and 145% to the cost of imported products depending on their classification and country of origin, have fundamentally altered the economics of cross-border e-commerce. Brands that previously operated on comfortable margins are now finding their profitability severely compressed, forcing a complete re-evaluation of their supply chain and pricing strategies.

Furthermore, the highly anticipated legislative action regarding the de minimis exemption—which historically allowed shipments valued under $800 to enter the U.S. duty-free—has fundamentally altered the economic calculus for direct-to-consumer models. With the effective elimination of this loophole for many product categories, brands are being forced to restructure their entire supply chains, shifting away from direct parcel shipping and returning to traditional bulk ocean freight. This sudden influx of volume, combined with heightened scrutiny from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), has created significant bottlenecks at major U.S. ports of entry, further extending transit times and increasing the risk of costly delays.

"The era of frictionless cross-border e-commerce is officially over," stated David Chen, Director of Operations at FCLGO. "In 2026, the primary differentiator for Amazon sellers is no longer just product sourcing or marketing; it is supply chain resilience and absolute regulatory compliance. We are seeing brands face devastating delays and unexpected financial penalties simply because their logistics partners lack the specialized expertise required to navigate the current customs environment. Our new compliance framework is engineered to eliminate that uncertainty and provide our clients with a genuine competitive advantage."

FCLGO's expanded service portfolio goes beyond traditional freight movement, integrating deep regulatory expertise into every stage of the shipping process. The company's enhanced customs brokerage services provide sellers with proactive classification analysis, ensuring that products are assigned the correct Harmonized System (HS) codes before they even leave the factory floor. This preemptive approach is critical. An incorrect HS code can result in a shipment being held at the port for weeks, subjected to intensive examination, and ultimately assessed with back-duties and penalties that can dwarf the original cost of the goods. By getting the classification right from the start, FCLGO eliminates this risk entirely.

The framework also includes comprehensive Section 301 tariff mitigation strategies. FCLGO's compliance team works closely with brands to analyze their product catalogs, identify potential exemptions or exclusions, and explore alternative sourcing strategies where applicable. For brands sourcing from Vietnam, Cambodia, or other Southeast Asian countries, FCLGO provides detailed country-of-origin analysis to ensure that all products meet the substantial transformation requirements necessary to qualify for preferential tariff treatment. This nuanced, proactive approach to compliance can represent significant cost savings for high-volume importers.

Beyond regulatory compliance, FCLGO has strategically secured long-term capacity agreements with major ocean carriers to protect its clients from the volatility of the spot market. This ensures that FCLGO's customers have guaranteed space on vessels departing from key Asian ports, even during periods of peak demand or sudden disruptions. This reliability is crucial for Amazon FBA sellers who must adhere to strict inventory performance metrics and avoid the algorithmic penalties associated with stockouts. A single out-of-stock event on a top-performing ASIN can result in a loss of organic ranking that takes months and significant advertising spend to recover.

Upon arrival in the United States, FCLGO's integrated network takes over seamlessly. The company operates specialized warehousing facilities strategically located near major amazon fulfillment center locations across the country. This proximity allows for rapid drayage from the port, efficient deconsolidation of containers, and specialized FBA prep services. FCLGO ensures that all shipments are meticulously inspected, labeled, and palletized according to Amazon's exacting standards before final delivery. This end-to-end control minimizes the risk of receiving errors at the fulfillment center, prevents costly chargebacks, and accelerates the time-to-market for imported goods.

"Our goal is to provide a seamless, stress-free logistics experience in an inherently stressful environment," added Chen. "We act as an extension of our clients' operations teams. By handling the complexities of international freight, customs clearance, and Amazon compliance, we free up our clients to focus on what they do best: developing great products and growing their brands. In the current environment, having a knowledgeable, proactive logistics partner is not a luxury; it is a fundamental business necessity."

The introduction of this comprehensive compliance framework underscores FCLGO's commitment to the long-term success of the cross-border e-commerce community. As the regulatory and operational challenges of global trade continue to evolve, FCLGO remains dedicated to providing innovative, technology-driven solutions that ensure supply chain visibility, predictability, and resilience. The company is actively investing in its compliance technology infrastructure, including AI-powered HS code classification tools and real-time tariff monitoring systems, to ensure that its clients are always operating with the most current and accurate regulatory information.

About FCLGO

Founded in 2021, FCLGO is a specialized Amazon FBA freight forwarder. The company provides comprehensive ocean and air freight services from China to the United States, including customs brokerage, warehousing, and FBA prep services. FCLGO supports over 500 e-commerce brands worldwide, offering end-to-end logistics solutions tailored to the unique requirements of the Amazon ecosystem. The company's team of experienced logistics professionals and compliance specialists is dedicated to providing clients with the knowledge, capacity, and service quality needed to thrive in the competitive cross-border e-commerce market.

To learn more about FCLGO's compliant FBA shipping solutions and how to navigate the 2026 customs landscape, visit fclgo.com. For detailed information on Amazon fulfillment center locations and receiving requirements, visit orh3 fulfillment center. To explore FCLGO's customs brokerage capabilities, review the lax9 amazon guide.

Media Contact:

David Chen

info@fclgo.com

+86 135 3888 1052

Disclaimer

This press release is intended for media, brand communication, and general informational purposes only. Product and service descriptions reflect current brand positioning and should not be interpreted as financial, legal, or regulatory advice regarding tariffs, customs compliance, or international trade law. Companies should consult with qualified legal and trade professionals regarding their specific compliance obligations.

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