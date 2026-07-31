DEADLINE ALERT for MVST, PRIM, and EQPY: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST)

Class Period: April 1, 2025 – March 16, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) due to, inter alia, inventory management issues and delays in commercial vehicle rollouts by Microvast’s customers, Defendants had overstated Microvast’s ability to reach its margin targets; (2) Defendants overstated Microvast’s ability to complete the Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion by the end of 2025; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Microvast shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM)

Class Period: August 5, 2025 - June 22, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Primoris’ cost estimation, cost-to-complete forecasting, and project oversight processes were deficient and failed to provide reliable estimates of the costs and expected profitability of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects; (2) as a result, Primoris systematically underestimated the costs and risks of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects that were experiencing material cost overruns, execution problems, and schedule delays; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Primoris shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT)

Class Period: January 23, 2026 – June 23, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company participated in additional undisclosed related party transactions; (2) the Company had not terminated or substantially reduce a number of the transactions with entities owned or controlled by the co-founders; (3) as a result, the Company’s financial statements were materially misleading; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are an EquipmentShare.com shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

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To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com