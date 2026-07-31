Security Federal Corporation Announces Increase in Quarterly and Year-To-Date Earnings

 | Source: Security Federal Corporation Security Federal Corporation

AIKEN, S.C., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCID: SFDL), the holding company for Security Federal Bank (the “Bank”), today announced earnings and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Net income available to common shareholders was $3.7 million, or $1.19 per common share, for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.3 million, or 55.4% from the second quarter of 2025. The increase in net income was driven by higher net interest income (up $1.2 million, or 10.6%) and non-interest income (up $615,000, or 23.7%), which offset increased provision for credit losses (up $240,000, or 100.0%) and non-interest expense (up $181,000, or 1.7%).

 Quarter Ended
(Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share)6/30/2026 6/30/2025
Total interest income$18,926 $19,449
Total interest expense 6,417  8,137
Net interest income 12,509  11,312
Provision for credit losses 240  -
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,269  11,312
Non-interest income 3,210  2,595
Non-interest expense 10,542  10,361
Income before income taxes 4,937  3,546
Provision for income taxes 832  756
Net income 4,105  2,790
Preferred stock dividends 415  415
Net income available to common shareholders$3,690 $2,375
Earnings per common share (basic)$1.19 $0.75


Year-to-Date (Six Months) Comparative Financial Highlights

Net income available to common shareholders was $6.8 million, or $2.19 per common share, for the first six months of 2026, an increase of $1.8 million, or 36.7% from the first six months of 2025. The increase in net income was driven by higher net interest income (up $2.2 million, or 10.0%) and non-interest income (up $1.1 million, or 21.7%), which offset increased provision for credit losses (up $465,000, or 100.0%) and non-interest expense (up $900,000, or 4.5%).

 For the Six Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share)6/30/2026 6/30/2025
Total interest income$37,747 $38,682
Total interest expense 12,957  16,141
Net interest income 24,790  22,541
Provision for credit losses 465  -
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 24,325  22,541
Non-interest income 6,134  5,039
Non-interest expense 21,102  20,202
Income before income taxes 9,357  7,378
Provision for income taxes 1,737  1,582
Net income 7,620  5,796
Preferred stock dividends 830  830
Net income available to common shareholders$6,790 $4,966
Earnings per common share (basic)$2.19 $1.56


Credit Quality

The Bank recorded a $350,000 provision for credit losses on loans and a $115,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, resulting in a total provision for credit losses of $465,000 for the first six months of 2026 compared to no provision for credit losses during the same period in 2025. The following table shows the non-performing assets and allowance for credit losses balances at the periods indicated.

At Period End (dollars in thousands):6/30/202612/31/20256/30/2025
Non-performing assets$5,945$5,842$5,954
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.37% 0.36% 0.37%
Allowance for credit losses$13,685$13,529$14,007
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.98% 1.97% 2.00%


Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Ratios

Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)6/30/202612/31/20256/30/2025
Total assets$1,603,495$1,618,084$1,625,236
Cash and cash equivalents 84,678 75,335 142,190
Total loans receivable, net 677,710 676,182 685,501
Investment securities 750,698 776,285 707,609
Deposits 1,360,517 1,371,777 1,383,201
Borrowings 26,107 35,262 39,566
Total shareholders' equity 205,219 200,455 191,279
Common shareholders' equity 122,270 117,506 108,330
Common equity book value per share$39.54$37.74$34.02
Total risk based capital to risk weighted assets (1) 21.23% 20.56% 20.46%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets (1) 19.98% 19.30% 19.20%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 10.83% 10.18% 10.54%
(1) - Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information 


Security Federal has 19 full-service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

 

            











        

            

            
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