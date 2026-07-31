Correction: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Foresight Enterprise VCT plc

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

31 July 2026

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Correction to Current Appointments Table: The announcement released at 7.00 a.m. on 16 July 2026 entitled "Appointment of Non-Executive Director" contained an error in the Current Appointments table. The table has been corrected and no other changes have been made to the announcement. The full text of the corrected announcement is set out below.

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.6R, the Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc (the “Company”) is delighted to announce the appointment of James Barnes as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 August 2026.

James began his career in financial services in 1983, working in broking and investment banking with L. Messel & Co, Shearson Lehman and Pru Bache. He joined Dobbies Garden Centres in 1989 and, following a management buyout, was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 1994. During his tenure, he played a key role in the company's growth, including its flotation in 1997 and subsequent sale to Tesco in 2007. He continued to lead the business within the Tesco Group until 2013. James also served as a director of Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust and was appointed Chair in 2017, overseeing its merger with Standard Life Smaller Companies Trust. He has held a number of non-executive directorships with UK SMEs, early-stage businesses and charitable organisations.

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.8R, James’s current and previous directorships in the past five years are disclosed below. James does not hold any shares in the Company at the date of his appointment to the Board.

Current Directorships/Partnerships Former Directorships/Partnerships (past five years) Blackrock Smaller Companies Investment Trust. Horticultural Trades Association Dobbies Garden Centres Ltd Thirlestane Castle Trust The Crieff Food Company Ltd

This appointment has been made in line with the Board’s succession planning, following Michael Gray’s retirement at the Company’s AGM on 11 June 2026.

As noted in the Company’s Annual Report, the Company’s Nomination Committee recommended Kavita Patel to succeed Michael Gray as the Chair and the appointment was approved by the Board. Kavita will provide valuable continuity, having already served on the Board for almost three years, with the last two years as Chair of the Management Engagement and Remuneration & Nomination Committee.

James Barnes will be appointed as a member of the Audit, Management Engagement and Remuneration, and Nomination Committees following his appointment.

There are no other matters requiring disclosure in relation to James’s appointment under Listing Rule 6.4.8R (1) - (6) inclusive.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100