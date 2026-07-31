QBiz Launches AI Business Bank to Help Entrepreneurs Make Smarter Financial Decisions

Los Angeles, CA, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QBiz, a company backed by Poseidon Ventures, announced the launch of its AI Business Bank, centered around its AI Business Advisor and bringing together business intelligence, financing solutions, and merchant services to help entrepreneurs make smarter financial decisions from a single connected ecosystem.

QBiz was built around a belief that traditional banking and financial software were never designed to give entrepreneurs the real-time intelligence they need. Chairman and CEO Neema Mahdavian, a serial entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, and former banker, developed that vision after years of building and investing in companies. Financial data remains fragmented across accounting platforms, payment processors, advertising channels, and bank accounts, making it difficult to understand business performance and make confident decisions.

The AI Business Advisor connects with tools businesses already use, including Stripe, Shopify, QuickBooks, Meta Ads, and bank accounts, and analyzes uploaded documents such as profit and loss (P&L) statements. Business owners can ask plain-English questions about revenue, cash flow, profitability, or advertising performance, and the advisor provides AI-powered insights, guidance, and recommended next steps based on their live business data, while flagging potential risks, such as tightening cash flow, before they become larger issues. The AI Business Advisor is free for launch users, with no trial period or credit card required.

“The kind of clarity QBiz delivers used to sit behind a consultant's invoice or a CFO's salary,” said Mahdavian. “We built the advisor to give every founder that same read on their business, in plain language. The most informed companies make the best decisions, and that has little to do with their size.”

The launch also introduces Qbiz Lending, which connects business owners with multiple financing programs offered through the company's strategic lending partners, all covered by a single guided application and supported by human loan specialists.

QBiz further expanded the platform on July 27 with integrated Qbiz Merchant Services, allowing businesses to accept payments and manage card processing inside the platform. The company is also developing voice-enabled AI strategy sessions that will let entrepreneurs speak with the advisor naturally while reviewing their business performance.

Mahdavian brings two decades of experience in finance, technology, and entrepreneurship to QBiz, having founded, scaled, and exited companies in AI, fintech, SaaS, and media. He also serves as Founder and CEO of Poseidon Venture.

“Artificial intelligence is changing how entrepreneurs understand and operate their businesses,” Mahdavian added. “The next generation of business finance will pair money management with clearer information and stronger support as owners grow, and we intend for QBiz to lead that change.”

To learn more about QBiz Technology and its AI-powered business finance platform, visit www.qbiz.ai.

About Neema Mahdavian

Neema Mahdavian is an entrepreneur and technology executive driving the future of AI-powered business banking. As Chairman and CEO of QBiz, he leads the development of an intelligent platform that combines AI, banking, funding, and automation to help businesses scale smarter. For more information, visit https://myqbiz.ai/