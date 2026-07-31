Netskope Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Secure Access Service Edge Platforms for 3rd Year in a Row

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has recognized the company for the third consecutive year as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Platforms. Netskope is positioned highest in Ability to Execute in the new report.



In the companion SASE Platforms Critical Capabilities report, a comparative research report that scores competing technology products or services against a specific set of critical differentiators, Netskope is the only vendor ranked as the highest scoring for three Use Cases, including: Foundational SASE Platform Use Case (4.24/5), Zero Trust SASE Platform Use Case (4.43/5), and the new Sovereign SASE Use Case (4.16/5).

Netskope helps organizations modernize by converging critical security, network, analytics, and AI products into a powerful, unified platform, Netskope One. The architecture of Netskope One applies zero trust principles and AI innovations to optimize access, protect data wherever it moves, stop threats, and enable secure, work-from-anywhere connectivity. Netskope One is powered by NewEdge, the private cloud infrastructure that underpins Netskope’s delivery of security, networking, analytics, and AI services with fast inference and proven low latency for AI use and agentic workflows , preventing traditional trade-offs between security and performance.

“We believe being named a Leader again in SASE Platforms, and positioned highest in Ability to Execute, reflects the trust customers place in Netskope to modernize their security and networking for today’s AI-first business requirements,” said Sanjay Beri, CEO and co-founder, Netskope. “We built Netskope One so customers never have to choose between AI-ready security and network performance. Along with our continued innovation in data protection, data sovereignty controls, and extending SASE functionality with agentic operations to automate SASE workflows, we feel this recognition underscores how we’re successfully delivering on that vision at scale.”

In our view, Netskope’s recognition in leading SASE, SSE, and AI capabilities all align to Gartner forecast1, and strategic planning assumptions2 for the SASE market, which include:

By 2028, 50% of new SASE deployments will be based on a single-vendor SASE platform offering (up from 30% in 2025), and 70% of SD-WAN purchases will be part of these single-vendor offerings.

By 2028, vendors lacking a feature-rich SASE platform with strong AI controls and key integrations (such as data security posture management [DSPM] and secure enterprise browser [SEB]) will need to partner with others to stay competitive.

By 2027, 30% of organizations will require comprehensive sovereignty of their cloud security controls to address continued geopolitical turmoil.



For more on today’s announcement, download a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms from Netskope.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, John Watts, 28 July 2026.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for SASE Platforms, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, Thomas Lintemuth, John Watts, 29 July 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Netskope

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for the AI ecosystem inclusive of agents, applications, tools, LLMs, people, devices, and data. Thousands of customers, including more than 30% of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications — providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs.

Learn more at netskope.com , on LinkedIn , and on Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding technology forecasts based on third-party analyst reports (including Gartner). While we believe these third-party sources are reputable and reliable, we have not independently verified the data or the underlying assumptions on which third-party forecasts are based. Third-party forecasts involve inherent uncertainties and assumptions, and actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these reports.

Media Relations Contacts:

press@netskope.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

ir@netskope.com

1 Gartner, Forecast Analysis: Secure Access Service Edge, Worldwide, 2025-2030, Charanpal Bhogal, Neil MacDonald, Andrew Lerner, Jonathan Forest, Charlie Winckless, 15 May 2026.

2 Gartner, The SASE Geopatriation Pivot: Addressing the Sovereign-First Era, Charanpal Bhogal, Charlie Winckless, Theo de Feligonde, 11 June 2026.