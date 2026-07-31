2026 Half year activity report

Vantiva half year activity report
Attachment
| Source: Vantiva Vantiva
Vantiva half year activity report
Attachment
Press Release Notification of availability of the financial interim report for the half-year ended June 30, 2026 Paris – July 31, 2026– Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in...Read More
Press Release Proposed Transfer of the Listing of Vantiva Shares to the Euronext Growth Market Paris (France) – July 30, 2026 – At its meeting held on July 30, 2026, the Board of Directors of...Read More