Vantiva rapport d'activité premier semestre 2026
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| Source: Vantiva Vantiva
Vantiva rapport d'activité premier semestre 2026
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Press Release Resignation of Bpifrance Participations from its office as director Paris (France) – July 31, 2026 Bpifrance Participations, represented by Mr. Thierry Sommelet, informed the Company...Read More
Press Release Notification of availability of the financial interim report for the half-year ended June 30, 2026 Paris – July 31, 2026– Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in...Read More