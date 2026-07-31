Regulated information, Leuven, 31 July 2026 (17.40 hrs CEST)

Announcement of the total number of voting rights as at 31 July 2026

In application of Article 15 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market, KBC Ancora publishes on its website and via a press release on a monthly basis the total capital, the movements in the total number of voting shares and the total number of voting rights, in so far as these particulars have changed during the preceding month.

Situation as at 31 July 2026

Total capital : EUR 3,158,128,455.28

Total number of voting shares : 77,011,844

Number of shares with double voting rights : 39,749,414

Total number of voting rights (= denominator) : 116,761,258

The total number of voting rights (the 'denominator') serves as the basis for the disclosure of major shareholdings by shareholders.

On the basis of this information, shareholders of KBC Ancora can verify whether they are above or below one of the thresholds of 3% (threshold set by the Articles of Association), 5%, 10%, and so on (in multiples of five) of the total voting rights, and whether there is therefore an obligation to notify the company that they have exceeded this threshold.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders ensures the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have to this end signed a shareholder agreement.

Financial calendar:

28 August 2026 Annual press release for the financial year 2025/2026

29 September 2026 Annual report 2025/2026 available

30 October 2026 General Meeting of Shareholders

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans

tel.: +32 (0)16 27 96 72 – e-mail: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

Attachment