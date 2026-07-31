Total Voting Rights

 | Source: Foresight Ventures VCT plc Foresight Ventures VCT plc

FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
31 JULY 2026

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 31 July 2026, the Company's issued share capital consists of 105,707,817 Ordinary Shares in issue.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 105,707,817. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:
Company Secretary
Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group
0203 667 8100


GlobeNewswire

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