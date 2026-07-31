Human Appeal USA Announces "The Biggest Comedy Show" 2026 Tour: A 25-City Nationwide Event Where Every Laugh Gives Back to Global Humanitarian Relief

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Appeal USA, a humanitarian nonprofit, announced the Biggest Comedy Show 2026 tour, which will launch this fall across 25 U.S. cities. The tour unites comedians for a vital philanthropic mission: support humanitarian relief around the world, funding emergency aid, food, clean water, and urgent medical care for vulnerable communities around the world.

Dubbed "the tour where every laugh gives back," The Biggest Comedy Show offers a family-friendly, entertaining way for audiences to make a tangible global impact. Net proceeds from every ticket sold will directly support Human Appeal USA's ongoing relief efforts in crisis zones, providing immediate, on-the-ground assistance to people who need it most.

Hosted by award-winning author Ali Mohammad Rizwan, the tour features a diverse roster of celebrated comedians. The 2026 lineup includes:

Sabeen Sadiq , a New York-based stand-up comic, actor and writer whose comedy is whimsically honest

, a New York-based stand-up comic, actor and writer whose comedy is whimsically honest Moses the Comic , a Philadelphia-based comedian who blends observational humor with reflections on faith and community

, a Philadelphia-based comedian who blends observational humor with reflections on faith and community Omar Regan , an LA-based actor, comedian and filmmaker who brings high-energy and big characters to the stage

, an LA-based actor, comedian and filmmaker who brings high-energy and big characters to the stage Ahmed Al-Kadri , an LA-based sharp, observational comic who is easily relatable

, an LA-based sharp, observational comic who is easily relatable Usman Habib , a Philadelphia-based comedian known for fast-talking and captivating crowds

, a Philadelphia-based comedian known for fast-talking and captivating crowds Ali Sultan , a New York City-based comedian known for his appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central and PBS

, a New York City-based comedian known for his appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central and PBS Said Durrah, a Detroit-based comedian known for his heartfelt storytelling and ability to transcend borders and cultures





The tour kicks off on September 4 in Boston, MA, and will travel coast-to-coast, hitting major markets including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, and San Francisco, before concluding in San Diego on October 24.

The full dates and locations for the 2026 comedy tour can be found here:

Friday, September 4 – Boston, MA: Aloft by Marriott Boston Seaport District

Saturday, September 5 – Long Island, NY: Hyatt Regency Long Island

Sunday, September 6 – New Brunswick, NJ: Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

Friday, September 11 – Pittsburgh, PA: Courtyard by Marriott Pittsburg University Center

Saturday, September 12 – Baltimore, MD: College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

Sunday, September 13 – Tysons Corner, VA: The Westin Tysons Corner

Friday, September 18 – Princeton, NJ: The Westin Princeton at Forrestal Village

Saturday, September 19 – Brooklyn, NY: The Theater at City Tech

Sunday, September 20 – Teaneck, NJ: Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe

Thursday, September 24 – Minneapolis, MN: Minneapolis Marriott Northwest Hotel & Conference Center

Friday, September 25 – Cleveland, OH: Residence Inn by Marriott Cleveland Avon at The Emerald Event Center

Saturday, September 26 – Dearborn Heights, MI: Bellagio Banquet and Conference Center

Sunday, September 27 – Chicago, IL: Chicago Marriott Naperville

Friday, October 2 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL: Fort Lauderdale Marriott North

Saturday, October 3 – Orlando, FL: Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center

Sunday, October 4 – Tampa, FL: Hilton Tampa Downton

Thursday, October 8 – Denver, CO: Denver Marriott South at Park Meadows

Friday, October 9 – Dallas, TX: Hotel Mockingbird Dallas, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel

Saturday, October 10 – San Antonio, TX: Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk

Sunday, October 11 – Houston, TX: Embassy Suites by Hilton Houston West – Katy

Friday, October 16 – Seattle, WA: Bell Harbor International Conference Center

Saturday, October 17 – San Francisco, CA: The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square

Sunday, October 18 – San Jose, CA: Santa Clara Convention Center

Friday, October 23 – Orange County, CA: Anaheim Marriott Suites

Saturday, October 24 – San Diego, CA: The Westin San Diego Bayview





Tickets are available now, starting at an early-bird rate of $25. Audiences can choose between General Admission, VIP access (which includes premium seating, fast-tracked entry, and Human Appeal swag bags).

To view the full list of cities, secure tickets, or explore local and headline sponsorship opportunities, visit: humanappealusa.org/events/2026/comedy-show-2026.

About Human Appeal USA

Here for Every Human. Human Appeal is a non-profit organization working across the globe to strengthen humanity’s fight against poverty, social injustice and natural disaster. Through the provision of immediate relief and the establishment of self-sustaining development programs, we aim to save and transform lives.

For more information please visit: humanappealUSA.org

For media related requests please contact:

Press@humanappealUSA.org

Human Appeal USA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.

Tax ID #87-2410117. Your donations are tax deductible.

Human Appeal Inc. 26050 Acero, Suite 415, Mission Viejo, CA 92691, USA.

Tel: 877 225 2251

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42098a73-adf4-4c88-8bf8-b7156b2b1991