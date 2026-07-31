PRM Endometriosis Specialist Dr. Reza Askari Featured on Nancy's Nook Educational Resource for Endometriosis Patients

Los Angeles, CA, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRM (Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine) announced that Dr. Reza Askari, a fellowship-trained minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon and endometriosis excision specialist based in Los Angeles, California, has been featured within the educational resources of Nancy's Nook, one of the most widely recognized patient education platforms for individuals researching endometriosis and specialized treatment options.

For many people living with endometriosis, finding an experienced excision surgeon begins long before an appointment is scheduled. Patients often spend years searching for answers before discovering educational communities like Nancy's Nook, which helps individuals better understand the disease and identify physicians with specialized expertise in endometriosis care.

Dr. Askari performs approximately 150 to 200 complex gynecologic surgeries each year, specializing in advanced endometriosis excision, pelvic reconstruction, fertility-preserving surgery, and complex pelvic pain procedures. His surgical experience includes treatment of deep infiltrating endometriosis affecting the bowel, bladder, ureters, diaphragm, and other complex pelvic structures.

"Every patient's journey is unique. The first step is hearing your story," said Dr. Askari. "My approach is actually pretty simple: I listen. Understanding each person's symptoms, goals, and experiences allows us to create a treatment plan that's individualized to them."

Because endometriosis presents differently in every patient, PRM emphasizes personalized treatment plans designed to address each patient's unique symptoms, disease severity, and long-term goals. For many patients, preserving fertility is an important consideration when planning surgery. Dr. Askari works to preserve ovarian function and reproductive organs whenever possible and frequently collaborates with reproductive endocrinologists and fertility specialists to support patients' future family-building goals.

At PRM, surgery is considered one component of comprehensive endometriosis care. Through the PRM Protocol™, patients receive coordinated pre-habilitation and post-habilitation care designed to address inflammation, pelvic floor dysfunction, musculoskeletal dysfunction, and nerve-related pain before and after surgery.

"Surgery is just one part of healing," Dr. Askari said. "What we do before and after matters a lot."

Dr. Askari's commitment to patient-centered care is also deeply personal. Having seen family members affected by endometriosis, he understands firsthand the physical and emotional challenges many patients experience throughout their diagnostic journey.

"When I sit with a patient, I don't just see a diagnosis," he said. "I see a whole person."

As awareness of endometriosis continues to grow, PRM remains committed to expanding access to specialized, multidisciplinary care that helps patients receive earlier diagnoses, individualized treatment, and long-term support.

About PRM

PRM is a national provider of integrated, lifelong care for chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis. Through its Center of Excellence and proprietary PRM Protocol™, PRM delivers minimally-invasive, non-opioid treatment designed to reduce pain and improve quality of life for patients nationwide.

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