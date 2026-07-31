Press Release

Resignation of Bpifrance Participations from its office as director

Paris (France) – July 31, 2026

Bpifrance Participations, represented by Mr. Thierry Sommelet, informed the Company of its resignation from its office as director, effective July 31, 2026.

About Vantiva

Push the limits

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in customer premises equipment (CPE). For more than 130 years, Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, has developed solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services that matter most to them. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity through intelligent systems that set the standard in broadband, video and IoT (Internet of Things), transforming the way people live, work and interact with one another.

Vantiva combines a customer-centric approach with decades of expertise in software development, electronic hardware design and flexible supply chain management to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. These capabilities make Vantiva a trusted partner for leading telecom operators worldwide, as well as for enterprise customers and consumers around the globe.

Vantiva’s strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has been recognized with several gold and platinum medals awarded by EcoVadis, acknowledging its environmental and social performance and placing Vantiva among the top 2% of organizations assessed globally in its sector.

Based in Paris, with regional headquarters in Australia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States, the company serves the needs of a diverse international customer base.

For more information, visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Contacts

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