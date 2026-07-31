Amundi: Half-Year Financial Report as of 30 June 2026 available
Amundi announces the public release and the filing of its first-half 2026 Financial Report with the Autorités des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”).
This 2026 Half-Year Financial Report is available on the website of Amundi (https://about.amundi.com/financial-results).
About Amundi
Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers over 200 million investors a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in listed and private assets. Developed for a range of distributors (banks, wealth managers, financial advisors…) as well as for institutional investors and corporates, this offering is enhanced by services and technology tools covering the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.6 trillion of assets2.
Its six international investment hubs3, its financial and extra-financial research capabilities and its long-standing commitment to responsible investment make Amundi a leading player in the international asset management landscape.
Thanks to its strong local presence, particularly in Europe and Asia, Amundi offers its clients the expertise and advice of 5,400 professionals across 34 countries.
Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and for society
Press contacts:
Natacha Andermahr
Tel. +33 1 76 37 86 05
natacha.andermahr@amundi.com
Corentin Henry
Tel. +33 1 76 36 26 96
corentin.henry@amundi.com
Investor contacts:
Cyril Meilland, CFA
Tel. +33 1 76 32 62 67
cyril.meilland@amundi.com
Thomas Lapeyre
Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54
thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com
Annabelle Wiriath
Tel. + 33 1 76 32 43 92
annabelle.wiriath@amundi.com
1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2026, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2025
2 Amundi data as at 30/06/2026
3 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)
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