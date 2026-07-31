Amundi: Half-Year Financial Report as of 30 June 2026 available

Amundi announces the public release and the filing of its first-half 2026 Financial Report with the Autorités des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”).

This 2026 Half-Year Financial Report is available on the website of Amundi (https://about.amundi.com/financial-results).

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers over 200 million investors a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in listed and private assets. Developed for a range of distributors (banks, wealth managers, financial advisors…) as well as for institutional investors and corporates, this offering is enhanced by services and technology tools covering the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.6 trillion of assets2.

Its six international investment hubs3, its financial and extra-financial research capabilities and its long-standing commitment to responsible investment make Amundi a leading player in the international asset management landscape.

Thanks to its strong local presence, particularly in Europe and Asia, Amundi offers its clients the expertise and advice of 5,400 professionals across 34 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and for society

www.amundi.com





Press contacts:

Natacha Andermahr

Tel. +33 1 76 37 86 05

natacha.andermahr@amundi.com

Corentin Henry

Tel. +33 1 76 36 26 96

corentin.henry@amundi.com

Investor contacts:

Cyril Meilland, CFA

Tel. +33 1 76 32 62 67

cyril.meilland@amundi.com

Thomas Lapeyre

Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54

thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com

Annabelle Wiriath

Tel. + 33 1 76 32 43 92

annabelle.wiriath@amundi.com





1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2026, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2025

2 Amundi data as at 30/06/2026

3 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)

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