Transparency Declaration Notification

Regulated information

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) discloses the notifications of significant shareholding by the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

On July 28, 2026, Ontex received a transparency declaration confirming that, on July 22, 2026, the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., detained 832,580 Ontex voting rights and 1,824,811 equivalent financial instruments or 2,657,391 combined, representing respectively 1.01%, 2.22% and 3.23% of Ontex’s issued shares. The combined holding thereby crossed upward the threshold of 3%.

On July 30, 2026, Ontex received a transparency declaration confirming that, on July 23, 2026, the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., detained 164,050 Ontex voting rights and 2,015,115 equivalent financial instruments or 2,179,165 combined, representing respectively 0.20%, 2.45% and 2.65% of Ontex’s issued shares. The combined holding thereby crossed downward the threshold of 3%.









Enquiries

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 333 730 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 333 622 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com





About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,000 people, with plants and offices in 12 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.





ONTEX Group NV

Korte Keppestraat 21 – 9320 Erembodegem (Aalst) – Belgium 0550.880.915 RPR Ghent – Division Dendermonde