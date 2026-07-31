Planisware - Availability of the 2026 half-year financial report

Availability of the 2026 half-year financial report

Paris, France, July 31st, 2026 – Planisware, a leading provider of B2B AI-powered SaaS platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy, announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2026.

This report is available for consultation and downloading on www.planisware.com in the Investor, Regulated Information section.

The 2026 half-year financial report includes:

The 2026 half-year activity report;

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements 2026;

The Statutory auditors’ review report on the half-year financial information for 2026;

The declaration by the person responsible for the half-year financial information for 2026.

Upcoming event

October 23, 2026: Q3 2026 revenue publication





Contact

Investor Relations Media Benoit d’Amécourt Brunswick Group

Hugues Boëton / Tristan Roquet Montégon benoit.damecourt@planisware.com planisware@brunswickgroup.com +33 6 75 51 41 47 +33 6 79 99 27 15 / +33 6 37 00 52 57

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware’s mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With circa 900 employees across 20 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 650 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 35 countries worldwide. Planisware’s clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol “PLNW”).

For more information, visit: https://planisware.com/ and connect with Planisware on LinkedIn .

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