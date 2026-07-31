EUROAPI_Availability of 2026 Half-year results financial report

Press Release

Paris, 31 July 2026

Availability of 2026 Half-Year Financial Report

EUROAPI posted today its 2026 condensed Half Year Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended June 30, 2026. This document is available for consultation and downloading on EUROAPI’s website: 2026 Half year results | EUROAPI

This report includes notably the 2026 half-year management report, the consolidated financial statements on 30 June 2026, and the Statutory Auditors’ review report on the half-yearly financial information.

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active pharmaceutical ingredients to sustainably meet customers’ and patients’ needs around the world. We are a leading player with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while also developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

With strong R&D capabilities and five manufacturing sites located in Europe, EUROAPI provides its clients with high-quality API solutions in more than 80 countries. Our 3000+ people are committed to building together the future of public health by advancing and securing access to essential active ingredients, at the core of the healthcare value chain. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris: EAPI. Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Relations contacts:

Laurence Bollack

Tel.: +33 (0)6 81 86 80 19

mr@euroapi.com







Arnaud Jacques

Tel. : +33 (0)6 25 64 01 11



arnaud.jacques@teneo.com











Investor Relations contacts:

Sophie Palliez-Capian

Tel.: +33 (0)6 87 89 33 51

Sophie.palliez@euroapi.com







Léa Massonneau

Tel: +33 (0)7 60 32 29 50

lea.massonneau@euroapi.com





Attachment