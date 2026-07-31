OVH Groupe completes the acquisition of Gladia, expert in voice AI

Roubaix, July 31, 2026 – OVH Groupe (Euronext Paris: OVH), a sovereign, global player and European leader in Cloud and AI, announces the completion of the acquisition of Gladia, the expert in AI speech-to-text (STT), announced on June 11, 2026. The transaction was carried out by way of a contribution in kind of shares, in consideration for which newly issued OVH Groupe shares were allotted (the “Transaction”).

Founded in 2022 in Paris, Gladia is a French AI start-up specialising in transcription and audio intelligence. Through a single API, its platform transcribes conversations in real time and in batch across more than 100 languages, turning audio data into structured, actionable information. Gladia today supports more than 300,000 developers and 2,000 enterprise customers.

The Transaction strengthens OVH Groupe's expertise in multimodal and agentic generative AI. It enables the Group to strengthen its teams with new voice AI experts and, by internalising the Speech-to-Text technology building blocks developed by Gladia, to offer its customers new voice AI services through OVHcloud and OVHai. True to its DNA of mastering the entire technology stack, OVH Groupe sees this second acquisition strengthening its AI Lab, whose ambition is to develop the next generations of sovereign generative, agentic and multimodal AI technologies.

In consideration for the contribution in kind of the shares, OVH Groupe carried out a share capital increase through the issuance of 1,807,186 new ordinary shares with a par value of EUR 1 each, at a price of EUR 15.66 per share including a contribution premium of EUR 14.66 per share (corresponding to the volume-weighted average price of the OVH share over the twenty trading days ended July 10, 2026).

Some of the shares issued in consideration for the contributions carry share subscription warrants (the “Warrants”), the purpose of which is notably to reflect deferred consideration mechanisms based on the achievement of performance targets by Gladia over financial years 2026 and 2027.

The new shares represent approximately 1.18% of the share capital following completion of the Transaction. A shareholder holding 1% of the share capital of OVH Groupe prior to the issuance sees its interest reduced to approximately 0.988%. Assuming exercise of all of the Warrants and the issuance of the 3,361,404 new shares that may result therefrom, the share capital would be increased to EUR 156,820,126 and that same shareholder's interest would be reduced to approximately 0.967%, representing a theoretical maximum dilution of approximately 3.3%.

The contributors have also entered into orderly disposal and lock-up undertakings in respect of their OVH Groupe shares.

Naolys Audit was appointed as contribution appraiser (commissaire aux apports) by order of the President of the Commercial Court of Lille-Métropole dated June 5, 2026. As OVH Groupe's shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market, its engagement was extended, in accordance with the doctrine of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), to an assessment of the fairness of the consideration for the contribution. Its reports, dated July 17, 2026, contain no qualification.

The report on the value of the contributions was filed with the registry of the Commercial Court of Lille-Métropole. Both reports are available to shareholders at the Company's registered office and published on the Company's website at https://corporate.ovhcloud.com, investor relations section.

The issuance and admission to trading of the new shares are not subject to a prospectus approved by the AMF.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 500,000 servers within 46 datacenters across 4 continents to reach 1.6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best price-performance ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its datacenters, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now oﬀers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.



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