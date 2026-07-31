InterPro Acquires K&K Prairie Recycling Services, Strengthening Domestic Steel Production

CAMROSE, Alberta, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterPro Recycling, a division of InterPro Pipe & Steel, today announced it has completed the acquisition of K&K Prairie Recycling Services, a scrap metal recycling business based in Camrose, Alberta. InterPro is Canada’s only 100% domestic steel producer for the energy sector, and the acquisition will strengthen the reliability and cost-efficiency of InterPro's scrap supply chain for steel production, expand InterPro's presence in the Alberta scrap market, and support future melt capacity growth as part of InterPro's integrated recycling-to-steel platform.

Today’s acquisition, expanding scrap metal supply for InterPro, will serve to further expand the company’s ability to serve major projects critical to Canadian energy independence.

K&K Prairie Recycling Services is a leader in the ferrous and non-ferrous scrap recycling industry in Western Canada, offering a range of services from scrap metal recycling, remote processing, decommissioning, torching, brokerage and marketing. The acquisition brings the company into InterPro's broader scrap recycling and steel production platform based in Regina, SK.

“We are the only fully domestic, melted and poured steel for the energy sector in Canada, and we are committed to keeping our operations – from start to finished product – 100% Canadian,” said Doug Matthews, CEO InterPro Pipe and Steel. “Bringing K&K into the InterPro family, will strengthen our pipeline of Canadian-only production and we look forward to building on the long-standing partnership we’ve developed with the K&K team over the past decade and ensuring Canadian steel is fueled by materials.”

“This is about expanding our strong foundation and providing our customers, suppliers, and employees additional resources and capabilities for the future,” said Kevin Morgan, founder of K&K Prairie Recycling Services. “Finding the right partner for this business was very important, and we selected InterPro because they share our commitment and values around safety and exceptional service to our customers. I’m proud of what we’ve built, and I’m confident it’s in good hands.”

K&K Prairie Recycling Services traces its roots to 2010, when Kevin Morgan founded the company with a vision of building a customer-focused, environmentally responsible metal recycling business. As the company continued to grow, K&K acquired Prairie Recycling Services in 2017, a well-established Alberta recycler founded and led by Tony Thomsen. The combination of the two businesses brought together complementary operations, experienced leadership, and a shared commitment to exceptional customer service and operational excellence.

K&K Prairie Recycling Services became one of Western Canada's most respected independent metal recyclers, serving industrial, commercial, municipal, and public customers across Alberta and Saskatchewan. Through continued investment in its people, equipment, and customer relationships, the company has earned a reputation for safe operations, integrity, and reliable service while providing responsible recycling solutions.

Under InterPro ownership, the business will operate as InterPro Prairie Recycling Inc., and Mr. Thomsen will continue to lead the business, ensuring continuity for customers, suppliers, and employees. Kevin Morgan will serve as an advisor to InterPro Recycling.

About InterPro Pipe & Steel

As Canada’s largest producer of energy tubulars and a North American market leader, InterPro delivers solutions for some of the world’s most advanced pipeline systems and industrial projects. Our vertically integrated EAF-based facilities ensure quality and reliability across every step of production. From the energy fields of Alberta to the steel halls of Saskatchewan, InterPro Pipe + Steel delivers tubulars and coils that power energy infrastructure and is Canada’s only 100% domestic producer of the specialized Oil Country Tubular Goods required by the energy sector, making the company a cornerstone of Canadian national energy security.

Media contact: media@interprosteel.com